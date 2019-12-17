Short on time? These cheat’s goat’s cheese and cranberry tartlets will impress your guests and save you stress. Ideal for a Christmas or New Year buffet or to serve as a teatime snack.

This goat’s cheese and cranberry tartlets recipe is perfect for using up leftover chutneys from Christmas Day. Make sure you use sandwich bread and not anything too fancy, as it won’t line the tin as well. If you want to be extra frugal, use the leftover bread from the tartlets to make mini Melba dipping toasts. Remove crusts from each cut out slice and roll until thin. Cut into mini triangles and toast lightly – these will make another great addition to your buffet table (especially with some dips).

Ingredients 12 slices of white sandwich bread

60g butter, softened

12tbsp relish or chutney – we used Tracklements Fig Relish, and Felix Wild Lingonberry Jam 100g goat’s cheese Snipped chives, to serve

You will need:

7.5cm round cutter, and a 12- hole fairy-cake tin

Method Cut a disc from each slice of bread, butter the disc and place each disc butter-side down into the fairy cake tin.

Heat the oven to 200C/Gas 6. Spoon 2tsp of your chosen relish into each tartlet case – it should reach almost to the top of the bread – and place a slice or crumbling of cheese on top.

Bake for 10-15 mins until the cheese hasbegun to melt and has browned a little. Scatter with chives and serve after cooling slightly.

Top tip for making Cheat’s goat’s cheese and cranberry tartlets Blue cheese also works well. Use it instead of the goat’s cheese if you like.