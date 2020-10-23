A golden syrup pudding is a traditional steamed dessert that is perfect for a warming wintery treat. There’s something so comforting about the smell of steaming sponge. Add to that a good helping of golden syrup and you’ve got something pretty magical. We think this golden syrup pudding is delicious served with plenty of ice cream, but you could also go for thick custard or even a good dollop of cream. For more steamed pudding recipe inspiration, try our microwave chocolate pudding. It takes three minutes to cook and only has nine ingredients!
Ingredients
- 130g golden syrup
- 175g unsalted butter, soft, plus extra for greasing
- 125g light soft brown sugar
- 3 large eggs
- 175g self-raising flour
- 4tbsp milk
- Lemon zest, to decorate
Method
Generously butter the inside of a pudding basin and pour 75g of the golden syrup in the base – set aside. Place a heatproof trivet in a large, deep saucepan, fill ⅓ up with water and place over a low-med heat.
Beat the remaining golden syrup with the butter and sugar until light and fluffy. Lightly beat the eggs and whisk in half to the butter mixture, followed by half of the flour. Whisk in the remaining eggs, flour and milk.
Spoon the mixture into the pudding basin.
Cut a circle of parchment paper twice the diameter of the top of the pudding basin. Form a pleat in this circle by folding with a 2.5cm overlap in the center and place over the pudding basin. Repeat this covering with kitchen foil.
Tie the pudding very tightly around the rim with string and make a handle by crossing and tying the excess string over the top of the basin. Trim any excess paper or foil.
Place the pudding basin on the trivet, ensuring the water comes halfway up the sides. Cover with a tight-fitting lid, bring to a boil then reduce to the lowest heat and let steam in the gently simmering water for 1 ¾ hours, ensuring the water level is kept topped up at all times.
The pudding is cooked when a fine skewer inserted in the center through the foil comes out clean. Turn off the heat and remove the basin from the water. Leave to stand and set for 5 mins before cutting the string and removing the coverings.
Run a knife around the edge of the pudding to loosen from the basin, then invert carefully over a serving plate. Top with lemon zest and serve.
Top tip for making Golden syrup pudding
To reheat your pudding simply microwave individual portions for 2mins, covered.