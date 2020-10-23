Generously butter the inside of a pudding basin and pour 75g of the golden syrup in the base – set aside. Place a heatproof trivet in a large, deep saucepan, fill ⅓ up with water and place over a low-med heat.

Beat the remaining golden syrup with the butter and sugar until light and fluffy. Lightly beat the eggs and whisk in half to the butter mixture, followed by half of the flour. Whisk in the remaining eggs, flour and milk. Spoon the mixture into the pudding basin.

Cut a circle of parchment paper twice the diameter of the top of the pudding basin. Form a pleat in this circle by folding with a 2.5cm overlap in the center and place over the pudding basin. Repeat this covering with kitchen foil.

Tie the pudding very tightly around the rim with string and make a handle by crossing and tying the excess string over the top of the basin. Trim any excess paper or foil.

Place the pudding basin on the trivet, ensuring the water comes halfway up the sides. Cover with a tight-fitting lid, bring to a boil then reduce to the lowest heat and let steam in the gently simmering water for 1 ¾ hours, ensuring the water level is kept topped up at all times.

The pudding is cooked when a fine skewer inserted in the center through the foil comes out clean. Turn off the heat and remove the basin from the water. Leave to stand and set for 5 mins before cutting the string and removing the coverings.