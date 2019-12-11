Goose fat roast potatoes are a roast dinner staple, a Christmas classic and an absolute must for anyone who loves a really crispy roast potato on the outside but a nice fluffy middle.

You can guarantee to get your roast potatoes nice and crispy by using goose fat and the best this is, it’s really really easy! This simple recipe shows you how it’s done so you can make your own perfectly crispy goose fat roast potatoes at home. Why not try it for your next Sunday lunch or family roast? Love a good roast? We’ve got loads more lovely roast dinner recipes right here.

Ingredients 2kg (4½lb) large potatoes for roasting (eg, Maris Piper, King Edwards, Desiree or Kestrel), peeled and cut into chunks

4 tbsp goose fat

Method Put the potatoes into a large pan of cold water, bring to the boil and then cook for 8 minutes until tender. Drain well, keeping the water for cooking the other vegetables or making the stock for the gravy later on. (For a really good turkey gravy recipe, click here.)

Meanwhile, set the oven to Gas Mark 6 or 200°C. Spoon the goose fat into a large, shallow roasting tin and put in the oven for at least 10 minutes to heat up.

Put the drained potatoes back in the pan, place over a medium heat and shake the pan to “rough up” the edges (this will help them turn nice and crispy in the oven later on!)

Carefully tip the potatoes into the hot fat in the roasting tin and turn them so that they’re nice and evenly coated in fat. Roast for 30 minutes, then turn them and cook for a further 30 minutes or more, until they’re nice and crisp.