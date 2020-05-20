We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Our delicious gooseberry fool recipe is so simple to make at home.

If you like gooseberries, you’re going to love this gooseberry fool recipe. Summertime means delicious fresh fruit and veg produce that comes with a sweet taste unlike any other time in the year. With elderflower that makes delicious cordial and summery cocktails, strawberries that are perfect for pavlova, and of course gooseberries. And while the colder months may see us filling up rich trifles, this gooseberry fool is just what you need during the summer months.

This classic gooseberry fool recipe is easy to make and will serves between six and eight people. This delicious dessert can be made in only 25 mins which means its perfect as a last minute option for when you have friends and family over.

First featured in Woman’s weekly in 1919, this old-fashioned dessert is easy to make and still tastes really good today, with fresh or frozen gooseberries. A portion of this gooseberry dessert works out at only 172 calories per serving, great if you’re counting the calories but don’t want to miss out on dessert. It really doesn’t take much to make this summer favourite!

Use the warm summer months to make the most the fresh gooseberry produce around with our collection of moreish gooseberry recipes, including pudding, pie, drizzle cake and even a gooseberry crumble – they’re not just for the winter!

Ingredients 125g (4oz) caster sugar, plus a little extra

900g (2lb) fresh or frozen gooseberries, plus a few small gooseberries to decorate

A little crème fraîche, to decorate

For the custard

1 level tsp cornflour

300ml (½ pint) milk

1 medium egg, beaten

About 2 tbsp caster sugar

A few drops of almond essence

Method Put 125g (4oz) sugar in a large pan with 125ml (4fl oz) water. Heat gently to dissolve sugar, then bring it to the boil to make a syrup. Add gooseberries and cook until tender, about 15 mins.

Meanwhile, make the custard: In a small bowl, blend cornflour to a paste with a little milk. Bring rest of milk to the boil in a pan, stir some of the hot milk into the paste, then pour paste into the pan and cook for 3 mins, stirring.

Cool for 2 mins, then add beaten egg and sugar, to taste. Stir over a low heat until custard thickens. Add almond essence.

Sieve the cooked gooseberries to make a purée. Mix into the custard.

Spoon the fool into glasses; chill. Decorate with crème fraîche and small gooseberries.

Top tip for making Gooseberry fool If you are are short of time, use a carton or can of ready made custard mixed with the pureed fruit

