When it comes to gooseberry recipes, this classic gooseberry queen pudding has to be one of the best around. It is an easy, summer dessert that encapsulates the classic flavours of the season and blends them all together for a delicious result. Tangy gooseberry puree, combined with madeira cake, and topped with light, fluffy meringue – an unusual twist on Queen of Puddings but absolutely delicious, we’re sure you’ll agree. This is also one of the oldest gooseberry recipes we’ve come across, as it’s based on a recipe first featured in Woman’s Weekly in 1922 – so if it has managed to stick around for that long it must be good!

This gooseberry recipe serves four people but you can adjust the measurements to make it stretch further – or just if you want an extra big portion for yourself! A portion of this tangy dessert works out at only 338 calories per serving and it will take you only 55 mins to make and bake. You can store leftovers in an airtight container in the fridge for up to two days, not that there will be much leftover of this moreish dessert! This summer pud is ideal served with fresh cream or ice cream for a sweet treat.

Ingredients 500g (1lb) fresh or frozen gooseberries

125g (4oz) Madeira cake crumbs, or breadcrumbs

125g (4oz) caster sugar, plus 2 extra tbsp

2 medium eggs, separated

900ml (1½ pint) pie dish, buttered

Method Put fruit into a pan with 5tbsp water and cook gently until tender (no sugar). Purée the fruit (without draining it) by pushing it through a sieve.

Mix the crumbs into the purée to soak up the juices. Leave for 15 mins and add more crumbs if there is still liquid showing.

Set the oven to 180°C/Gas Mark 4. Beat the mixture well and add the 2tbsp sugar to taste, then beat in the egg yolks. Spoon into the pie dish and bake for 20 mins.

Whisk the egg whites to a stiff foam, whisk in the rest of the sugar. Spoon the meringue on to the pudding and pop it back in the oven for 10 mins to brown and set. Serve hot or cold.

Top tip for making Gooseberry queen pudding Queen of Puddings is usually made with custard and jam - check out our easy recipe here

