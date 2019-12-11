Gordon Ramsay's beef Wellington recipe is made with prime beef fillet, mushrooms and readymade pastry for a classically rich and flavoursome dish.

This mouth-watering beef Wellington recipe is really easy to make, taking just 20 minutes to prepare. Gordon Ramsay says: ‘This is an impressive dish and one that’s easier than it looks. This beef Wellington makes a great alternative to a Sunday roast, or try it out for a romantic meal.’

The whole family are going to love tucking into this pastry parcel filled with tender beef, mushrooms and mustard. You’ll need prime beef fillet, readymade pastry and parma ham to add a hint of saltiness and to keep the pastry crisp.

Try this beef Wellington for a special occasion, an Easter lunch, alternative Christmas roast or a New Year’s Eve dinner. This is one of our most popular recipes, so we know it’s a real favourite!

Watch how to make Gordon Ramsay’s beef Wellington

Ingredients 400g flat cap mushrooms, roughly chopped

sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

olive oil, for cooking

750g piece of prime beef fillet

1-2tbsp English mustard

6-8 slices of Parma ham

500g ready-made puff pastry

flour, to dust

2 egg yolks, beaten

Method Put the mushrooms into a food processor with some seasoning and pulse to a rough paste. Scrape the paste into a pan and cook over a high heat for about 10 mins, tossing frequently, to cook out the moisture from the mushrooms. Spread out on a plate to cool.

Heat in a frying pan and add a little olive oil. Season the beef and sear in the hot pan for 30 secs only on each side. (You don’t want to cook it at this stage, just colour it). Remove the beef from the pan and leave to cool, then brush all over with the mustard.

Lay a sheet of cling film on a work surface and arrange the Parma ham slices on it, in slightly overlapping rows. With a palette knife, spread the mushroom paste over the ham, then place the seared beef fillet in the middle. Keeping a tight hold of the cling film from the edge, neatly roll the Parma ham and mushrooms around the beef to form a tight barrel shape. Twist the ends of the cling film to secure. Chill for 15-20 mins to allow the beef to set and keep its shape.

Roll out the puff pastry on a floured surface to a large rectangle, the thickness of a £1 coin. Remove the cling film from the beef, then lay in the centre. Brush the surrounding pastry with egg yolk. Fold the ends over, the wrap the pastry around the beef, cutting off any excess. Turn over, so the seam is underneath, and place on a baking sheet. Brush over all the pastry with egg and chill for about 15 mins to let the pastry rest.

Heat the oven to 200C, 400F, gas 6.

Lightly score the pastry at 1cm intervals and glaze again with beaten egg yolk. Bake for 20 minutes, then lower the oven setting to 180C, 350F, gas 4 and cook for another 15 mins. Allow to rest for 10-15 mins before slicing and serving with the side dishes of your choice. The beef should still be pink in the centre when you serve it.

Top tip for making Gordon Ramsay’s beef Wellington To keep the pastry light and crisp, we wrap the beef and mushrooms in a layer of Parma ham to shield the pastry from moisture.