Gordon Ramsay's butter chicken recipe is so easy to make at home and tastes delicious too. This classic Indian dish will take around 50 mins to prepare and cook but is best made in advance so the chicken has plenty of time to marinade in the homemade butter-based curry sauce.

Gordon Ramsay’s butter chicken recipe is great for sharing with friends and family, especially on a Friday after a busy week so you can catch up over a delicious meal. Or you could cook up this butter chicken recipe as an alternative to a Saturday night takeaway. You’ll save a bit of money and won’t end up over-ordering so much food that you’ll have to throw some away, plus it’s much healthier too. In Gordon Ramsay’s butter chicken recipe, the chicken is so tender and tastes simply divine with the tomato infused sauce. Add some veggies to this dish like spinach to add towards your 5-a-day count. This easy butter chicken recipe was taken from his Channel 4 series Gordon’s Great Escape.

Ingredients 800g chicken, boneless and skinless, cut into 3-4cm pieces

2 garlic cloves, peeled and finely crushed

2cm ginger, peeled and finely grated

½ tsp fine sea salt

½ tsp hot chilli powder

1½ tbsp lemon juice

75ml natural yoghurt

½ tsp garam masala (mixed Indian spices)

½ tsp ground turmeric

1tsp ground cumin

1-2 tbsp vegetable oil, for brushing

1½ tbsp ghee or melted, unsalted butter

2 garlic cloves, peeled and finely chopped

2cm ginger, peeled and finely chopped

1 cardamom pod, seeds lightly crushed

2 cloves

1tsp ground coriander

1tsp garam masala (mixed Indian spices)

1tsp ground turmeric

1tsp hot chilli powder, or to taste

275ml tomato pure

1tbsp lemon juice

40g unsalted butter

100ml double cream

1tbsp chopped coriander, to garnish

Method To make this chicken curry recipe, place the chicken in a bowl with the garlic, ginger, salt, chilli powder and lemon juice. Mix, cover with cling film and chill for 30 mins.

Mix together the yogurt, garam masala, turmeric and cumin and add to the chicken, making sure that each piece is well coated with the mixture. Cover again and chill for 3-4 hours.

Preheat the oven to 180ºC/Fan 160ºC/gas mark 4. Put the marinated chicken pieces on a grill rack set on a baking tray and bake for 8-10 mins. Brush the chicken pieces with a little oil and turn them over. Bake for another 10-12 mins until just cooked through.

For the sauce: Heat the ghee or butter in a pan and add the garlic and ginger. Fry for a min or so then add the cardamom, cloves, coriander, garam masala, turmeric and chilli powder. Stir well and fry for 1-2 mins until they give off a lovely aroma. Stir in the tomato pure and lemon juice and cook for another couple of mins. Add the chicken pieces to the sauce and stir well to coat. Finally, add the butter and cream and stir continuously until the butter has melted and the sauce is smooth. Taste and adjust the seasoning.

Transfer to a warm bowl and serve hot, garnished with chopped coriander.

Top tip for making Gordon Ramsay’s butter chicken Natural yogurt and cream helps to make this curry milder, but if you don't like it too hot, just use 'mild' chilli powder instead of the 'hot' one