Gordon Ramsay's chocolate crepes are an indulgent treat the whole family will love! They're bursting with a rich chocolate flavour and are just perfect served with ice cream.

Gordon Ramsay’s chocolate crepes recipe shows you how to make a rich chocolate sauce to drizzle over your pancakes. It also shows you how to make a thick, creamy filling that is just perfect. Dust with icing sugar, serve with sliced almonds and watch it disappear in seconds. These crepes are not only ideal for Pancake Day, they also make a delicious weekend treat.

Ingredients 100g plain flour

25g cocoa powder

¼ tsp fine sea salt

1 tbsp caster sugar

2 medium eggs, lightly beaten

1 tbsp melted butter, plus a few knobs for cooking

300ml whole milk

1 tsp vanilla extract

100g good-quality dark chocolate (about 70% cocoa solids)

15g unsalted butter

1½ tbsp clear honey

70ml whole milk

250ml double cream

2–3 tbsp icing sugar

1 tsp vanilla extract

4 tbsp flaked or nibbed almonds, lightly toasted

Candied orange zest (optional)

Method For the crêpes, sift the flour, cocoa powder and salt into a bowl and stir in the sugar. Make a well in the centre and tip in the beaten eggs, melted butter, milk and vanilla extract. Whisk to combine the ingredients and form a smooth batter, but try not to overwork the mixture. Leave to stand or chill for at least 30 mins.

For the chocolate sauce, break the chocolate into small pieces and place in a heatproof bowl over a pan of simmering water. Add the butter and honey and allow to melt, stirring from time to time. Remove from the heat and gradually whisk in the milk until you have a smooth sauce. If necessary, warm the sauce slightly before serving.

For the crème chantilly, in a bowl, whip the cream with the icing sugar and vanilla extract to soft peaks. Cover and chill until ready to serve.

To cook the crêpes, place a non-stick crêpe pan over a medium heat and add a knob of butter. When melted, tilt the pan so that the butter coats the base. Add a small ladleful of batter and swirl to evenly coat the base of the pan in a thin layer. Cook for about 1½ mins until the batter is set and golden brown underneath. Flip over to cook the other side for a minute. Transfer to a warm plate and wrap in a tea towel to keep warm. Repeat with the rest of the batter, stacking the crêpes interleaved with greaseproof paper in the tea towel as they are cooked.

To serve, spread a layer of crème chantilly over one half of each crêpe, scatter with a few toasted almonds. Fold the plain half of the crêpe over the filling to enclose, then fold again into quarters. Place one filled crêpe

on each serving plate and drizzle over the chocolate sauce. Scatter over a few toasted almonds, and if you wish, top with some candied orange zest.

