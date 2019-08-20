Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay has created this delicious chunky cod and tomato chowder.

The chowder is a perfect lunch option if you’re watching your weight but dont’ want to have hunger pains and cravings all afternoon. The added vitamins and nutrients in the cod make this traditional vegetable soup so hearty and warming!

Packed full of flavour, we could eat this again and again.

Ingredients 3 tbsp olive oil

2 medium onions, peeled and roughly chopped

2 celery sticks, trimmed and roughly chopped

sea salt and black pepper

2 large carrots, peeled and roughly chopped

2 large waxy potatoes, about 400g, peeled and roughly chopped

1 yellow pepper, cored, deseeded and roughly chopped

few thyme sprigs

1 bay leaf

400g tin chopped tomatoes

900ml fish or chicken stock

150g green beans, cut into short lengths

2 courgettes, roughly chopped

few dashes of Tabasco sauce (optional)

600g cod fillets, skinned and pin-boned

bunch of flat leaf parsley, roughly chopped

Method Heat the olive oil in a heavy-based pan. Add the onions, celery and some seasoning, and cook, stirring, over a medium heat for 6–8 minutes to soften. Add the carrots, potatoes, yellow pepper and herbs, and sauté for 5 minutes until the vegetables are lightly golden.

Add the tomatoes to the pan and pour in the stock. Cover and simmer for about 7–9 minutes until the vegetables are tender. Now tip in the green beans and courgettes, give the mixture a stir and simmer for another 3 minutes. Check the seasoning, adding a few dashes of Tabasco to spice up the chowder if you like.

Lightly season the cod fillets and lay them on the vegetables in the pan. Cover the pan again and simmer for 3–4 minutes until the fish is opaque and just cooked through.

Using a spoon, gently break the fish into large flakes. Ladle the hot soup into warm bowls and scatter a handful of chopped parsley over each serving.

