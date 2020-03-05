This vegetable curry recipe by Gordon Ramsay is delicious and so easy to make.

Thanks to the chilli, cardamom and curry paste in this Indian recipe, Gordon Ramsay’s veggie curry is packed full of flavour.

Not just for vegetarians, this meat-free dish is a great crowd-pleaser. Plus, due to all of the vegetables in the ingredients, it doesn’t have to be an expensive meal either.

This hearty vegetable curry recipe serves 2-4 people. It only takes around 20 mins to prepare and cook, although the longer you can let the flavours marinade together the better. This dish is healthy too, counting towards your 5-a-day.

Gordon Ramsay’s rich, tomato-based sauce really does pack a punch. Serve with brown or white rice, depending on your preference. Or why not try your hand at making some homemade naan bread?

Leftovers can be stored in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 2 days. Reheat thoroughly before serving.

Ingredients 2tbsp vegetable oil

1 banana shallot or 2 regular ones, peeled and roughly chopped

1 garlic clove, peeled and finely chopped

2 long red chillies, deseeded and finely chopped

1 small celeriac, peeled and chopped

Sea salt and black pepper

2tbsp madras curry paste

A few cardamom pods

1 green pepper, cored, deseeded and roughly chopped

1/2 large cauliflower, cut into florets

400g can chopped tomatoes

1/2 head of broccoli, cut into florets

1 large courgette, roughly chopped

250ml Greek yogurt

Method Heat the oil in large, wide pan and add the shallot, garlic and chillies. Cook stirring for a minute or so until you can smell the garlic.

Add the celeriac and some seasoning. Cook over a hight heat for 2 mins and then add the curry paste, cardamom pods, green pepper and cauliflower florets. Continue to stir over a high heat for a few more minutes.

Tip in the tomatoes, then fill the empty can with water and pour this in too. Bring to the boil, then add the broccoli and courgette. Simmer for 8-10 minutes until the vegetables are tender.

Turn down the heat and stir in the yogurt. Taste and add salt and pepper if needed.

Top tip for making Gordon Ramsay’s easy vegetable curry recipe Try sprinkling some peanuts or cashews into the finished veggie curry for a tasty, crunchy twist.

Click to rate ( 689 ratings) Sending your rating