  • Healthy
serves: 4
Skill: easy
Cost: cheap

Enjoy a hearty full English breakfast without worrying about your waistline. Gordon Ramsay gives his recipe for a classic diet breakfast

Ingredients

  • olive oil, to brush and drizzle
  • 4 portabello mushrooms, cleaned
  • 300g vine-ripened cherry tomatoes
  • sea salt and black pepper
  • 16 rashers of smoked back bacon
  • 8 large eggs
  • dash of white wine vinegar
  • 8 slices of rye bread, toasted

Method

  • Preheat the grill to the highest setting. Half-fill a wide, shallow pan with water and bring to a simmer. Line a large (or two small) baking sheet(s) with foil, then brush over with a little olive oil.

  • Trim the mushrooms, removing their stalks, then lay, cap side down, on the baking sheet. Place the vine tomatoes alongside. Drizzle over a little olive oil and sprinkle with a pinch each of salt and pepper. Lay the bacon rashers in a single layer on the baking sheet (the second one if using two). Place under the grill for 5 minutes until the mushrooms are tender and the bacon is golden brown around the edges.

  • To poach the eggs, break each one into a cup or ramekin. Add a dash of vinegar to the pan of simmering water. Whisk the water in a circular motion to create a whirlpool effect. Gently slide the eggs into the centre of the whirlpool, one at a time, then reduce the heat to a low simmer. Poach for 1 1/2 minutes if the eggs were at room temperature, or 2 minutes if they were straight from the fridge. The whites will have set but the yolks should still be runny in the middle.

  • Divide the bacon, mushrooms, tomatoes and rye toasts between warm serving plates. Carefully lift out each poached egg with a slotted spoon, dab the bottom of the spoon with kitchen paper to absorb any excess water and slide onto a rye toast. Grind some pepper over the eggs and serve at once.

