Quick, healthy and easy! Top chef Gordon Ramsay shows you how to serve up the perfect veggie omelette.

Serves: 1

Takes: About 10 mins

Ingredients:

8-10 cherry tomatoes 1tbsp olive oil Sea salt and black pepper 3 large eggs Handful of mixed herbs, such as flat leaf parsley, chives and chervil, chopped

Step 1: Fry the tomatoes

Halve the cherry tomatoes or cut into quarters and place in a bowl. Heat the olive oil in a non-stick omelette pan and tip in the tomatoes. Season with salt and pepper and fry over a medium heat for 1-2 minutes until the tomatoes are just soft but still retaining their shape.

Step 2: Chop the herbs

Fresh herbs give this easy omelette real flavour – and colour. Chop the fresh mixed herbs and scatter them over the frying cherry tomatoes.

Step 3: Beat the eggs

Because you can’t make an omelette without beating eggs! While the tomatoes are gently frying, lightly beat the eggs in a bowl.

Step 4: Add the eggs

Pour the beaten eggs into the frying pan, over the tomatoes and herbs.

Step 5: Stir the mixture

Quickly stir and shake the pan to distribute the eggs and ensure they cook evenly. When they are almost set, take the pan off the heat.

Step 6: Remove from the pan

Fold the omelette, using a heatproof spatula to lift one edge and tipping the pan slightly to make it easier to fold over.

Step 7: Serve

Gordon Ramsay’s herb omelette, done!

Slide the omelette onto a warm plate and serve immediately.

Gordon Ramsay’s Healthy Appetite, from is available from Amazon.co.uk, priced £9.00.

