Gordon Ramsay‘s honey-glazed carrots and parsnips recipe is one of our favourite ways to cook carrots and parsnips. Ramsay works his magic with this special side-dish: root vegetables roasted with honey, star anise, cinnamon and thyme. Serve them with your Christmas dinner or Sunday roast. This recipe serves around 8 people and will take 30 mins to make. The sweet and sticky glaze really bring out the flavour in these delicious roasted veggies. This recipe is so easy to follow – once you’ve mastered this recipe, you’ll want to make them every Sunday afternoon. Gordon Ramsay’s honey-glazed carrots and parsnips are bursting with flavour.

Ingredients 500g parsnips

500g carrots

2–3 tbsp olive oil

Few thyme sprigs

1 cinnamon stick, broken in two

3 star anise

Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

1–2 tbsp clear honey

Splash of water

Few knobs of butter

Method Peel and halve or quarter the parsnips and carrots so that the pieces are of a similar size.

Heat the olive oil in a large sauté pan, then add the carrots and parsnips and toss to coat in the oil. Add the thyme, cinnamon, star anise and some seasoning.

Cook over a medium heat for 15–20 minutes, turning the vegetables frequently, until golden brown and almost cooked through.

Drizzle over the honey and cook until the vegetables start to caramelise. Deglaze the pan with the water and increase the heat. Cook for 2–3 minutes, until the liquid has evaporated and the carrots and parsnips are cooked through.

Stir through a few knobs of butter to glaze.

Top tip for making Gordon Ramsay’s honey-glazed carrots and parsnips Add a sprig of thyme for extra taste.