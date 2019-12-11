Gordon Ramsay's honey glazed ham is a delicious dish perfect for a Sunday roast.

Gordon Ramsay’s honey glazed ham is a real treat for Sunday lunch. As Gordon says: ‘A lovely glazed ham is a great staple in my holiday menu, not least because it’s also delicious served cold – or rather at room temperature – with my pear and saffron chutney. Roast on the day if serving hot, or up to 2 days ahead if serving cold.’

This delicious sticky sweet honey glazed ham recipe serves 8-10 people and is slow-cooked to perfection. Love Gordon’s recipes? We’ve got loads more delicious recipes by Gordon Ramsay right here!

Watch how to make Gordon Ramsay’s honey glazed ham

Ingredients 3kg unsmoked boneless gammon joint

4 medium carrots, peeled and roughly chopped

1 leek, cleaned and roughly chopped

1 onion, peeled and roughly chopped

1 tsp black peppercorns, lightly crushed

1 tsp coriander seeds, lightly crushed

2 cinnamon sticks, broken in half

2 bay leaves

handful of cloves

Honey glaze

100g demerara sugar

50ml Madeira wine

25ml sherry vinegar

125g honey

Method Put the gammon in a large saucepan and pour on enough cold water to cover. Add the carrots, leek, onion, peppercorns, coriander seeds, cinnamon sticks and bay leaves. Bring to the boil, turn down to a simmer and cook for 3 hours, topping up with more boiling water if necessary. Skim off the froth and any impurities that rise to the surface from time to time. If cooking in advance, let the ham cool in the stock overnight. Otherwise, allow it to cool a little, then remove from the pan. Strain the stock (and save for soup etc).

To make the glaze, put the sugar, Madeira, sherry vinegar, and honey into a pan and stir over a low heat. Bring to the boil, lower the heat and simmer for 3–4 minutes until you have a glossy dark syrup. Do not leave unattended, as it will easily boil over.

Preheat the oven to 170°C/Gas Lift the ham into a roasting tin. Snip and remove

the strings and then cut away the skin from the ham, leaving behind an even layer of fat. Lightly score the fat all over in a criss-cross, diamond pattern, taking care not to cut into the meat. Stud the centre of each diamond with a clove. Pour half of the glaze over the ham and roast for 15 minutes.

Pour on the rest of the glaze and return to the oven for another 25–35 minutes until the ham is golden brown, basting with the pan juices frequently. It also helps to turn the pan as you baste to ensure that the ham colours evenly.

Remove from the oven and allow to rest for 15 minutes before carving.

Top tip for making Gordon Ramsay’s honey glazed ham Gordon says: 'Any leftover ham can be go into a variety of dishes and please don’t throw away the ham stock – it is great for soups, stews, risottos and sauces, so freeze it in batches.'