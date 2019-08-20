When it comes to chicken recipes, jerk chicken is definitely a top choice for most. It’s an easy way to get a big burst of flavour into a meal that could potentially be not super flavoursome. And while there are many jerk chicken sauces and marinades lingering around the shops, making your own at home always turns out better. Not only does the freshness of the sauce preserve more flavour, but making it yourself is a way to adjust the ingredients to your taste. And now that barbecue season has his, nailing your recipe is a must. So if you’re looking for a good jerk chicken recipe, Gordon Ramsay’s is the perfect way to add much needed flavour to your cut of chicken. This recipe shows you how to make a quick and easy marinade that you’ll want to make time and time again. The chilli, cinnamon and garlic infused chicken pieces are perfect for cooking on the BBQ if the weather is nice. This recipe serves 4 people and can be ready in just 40 mins. The longer you leave the chicken to marinade the more flavoursome it will be. Serve with freshly prepared salad and new potatoes or even homemade chips.

Ingredients 4 large chicken legs, skin on, cut into drumsticks and thighs and scored

Olive oil, for frying

2tbsp Worcestershire sauce

Rice, to serve

4–5 thyme sprigs, to garnish (optional)

For the marinade

1–2 Scotch bonnet chillies, deseeded and finely chopped

2 garlic cloves, peeled and crushed

1tsp ground cloves

1tsp ground cinnamon

1tsp ground nutmeg

2tsp ground allspice

5–7 thyme sprigs, leaves only (you will need about 2 tbsp)

Freshly ground black pepper

Olive oil

Method To start this chicken leg recipe prepare the marinade by combining all the ingredients with a good grinding of black pepper and a dash of oil. Rub the marinade into the chicken pieces, massaging it into the scored meat. Leave to marinate for at least 1 hour (or, better still, overnight).

Preheat the oven to 220°C/425°F/Gas Mark 7.

Heat a large ovenproof pan over a medium-high heat and add a dash of oil. Fry the chicken pieces for about 10 minutes until golden brown on all sides. Add the Worcestershire sauce and cook for 2 minutes.

Cover with an ovenproof lid or foil and place in the preheated oven for 20 minutes until cooked through (if your pan isn’t ovenproof, simply transfer the chicken to a roasting tray). Remove the foil for the last 5 minutes if the chicken needs colouring a little more.

Serve the chicken hot with rice.

Top tip for making Gordon Ramsay’s jerk chicken This jerk marinade is also delicious on pork and beef and is perfect for the BBQ

