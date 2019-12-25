Learn how to make Gordon Ramsay‘s roast potatoes with chilli and turmeric for a deliciously flavoursome alternative to your usual roast tatties. The chilli and turmeric give the potatoes a lovely little kick. This classic Gordon Ramsay recipe is a real winner when it comes to your Sunday roast. This roast potato recipe serves 8-10 people, perfect for feeding a crowd and will take around 1hr to make in total. Leftover roast potatoes are perfect the next day, mashed and mixed with leftover veggies and fried on a hot frying pan with a drizzle of oil to make bubble and squeak.

Ingredients 2.5kg potatoes, such as Maris Piper

sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

1½ tsp ground turmeric

pinch of chilli flakes, to taste

4–5 tbsp olive oil (or goose or duck fat)

Method Preheat the oven to 200°C/Gas 6. Peel the potatoes, quarter lengthways and place in a large saucepan of salted cold water. Bring to the boil, then lower the heat and simmer for about 8 minutes.

Drain the potatoes in a colander and sprinkle with the turmeric, chilli flakes and some salt and pepper. Toss in the colander to coat evenly, then drizzle with a little of the olive oil and toss again. Leave to steam for 5 minutes.

Put the rest of the olive oil in a roasting tray and place in the oven for a few minutes to heat up. Carefully add the potatoes and toss to coat in the oil. Roast for 40–45 minutes, turning a few times, until crisp and golden. Drain on kitchen paper and transfer to a warmed dish to serve.