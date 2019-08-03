Stuffed chicken breast recipes are always a delicious dinner option and this Gordon Ramsay stuffed chicken breast recipe is the perfect weekend treat! Filled with ricotta cheese, these sage and Parma ham-wrapped stuffed chicken breasts are just too tasty!

Perfect for dinner parties, Gordon Ramsay’s stuffed chicken breast recipe is really easy and simple to make. Plus it’s quick too – you will only need 30 mins to cook this dish from scratch. This recipe serves 4 people, so it’s ideal if you’re organising a small dinner with friends – perhaps a fun double date night – or even if you’re just making a nice dinner for your family. This stuffed chicken breast recipe uses only seven ingredients making it a quick and easy option for a mid-week meal or when you fancy homemade over a takeaway at the weekend. It could even be an easy option for a homemade Valentine’s Day dinner if you’re stuck for ideas. And since it’s so easy to make, you’ll definitely impress your other half with your cooking skills as you won’t mess it up! The Parma ham slices give the chicken breasts a smoky flavour and the sage and ricotta stuffing is creamy and moreish. Serve with a side of greens and a creamy mash – yum!

Ingredients 4 large chicken breasts, about 170-200g

8 sage leaves

5 heaped tbsp ricotta

Sea salt and black pepper

8 Parma ham slices

1½ tsp olive oil

Handful of thyme sprigs

Method Cut a deep slit along one side of each chicken breast, without slicing right through, then open it out like a book. On a clean chopping board, finely chop 4 sage leaves, then mix into the ricotta and season with salt and pepper to taste.

Lay two Parma ham slices on the board, overlapping them slightly. Put a sage leaf in the middle and lay an open chicken breast on top. Spoon a quarter of the ricotta mixture onto the middle of the chicken, then fold the sides together again, to enclose the filling. Now wrap the Parma ham slices around the stuffed chicken breast. Wrap in cling film. Repeat with the rest of the chicken breasts and chill for 1-2 hrs to firm up slightly.

Heat the oven to 180°C (gas mark 4) and place a roasting pan in the oven to heat up. Heat a heavy-based frying pan and add the olive oil. When hot, fry the Parma-wrapped chicken, in batches if necessary, for 2 mins on each side until browned. Lay a few thyme sprigs on each chicken breast, then place in the hot roasting pan. Cook in the oven for 12-15 mins, depending on size, or until the meat feels just firm when lightly pressed.

Rest the chicken, covered with foil, in a warm place for 5-10 mins. Slice each stuffed breast thickly on the diagonal and arrange on warm plates. Serve with steamed greens and light mashed potatoes or a zesty couscous.

