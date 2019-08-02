To make this chicken curry, heat 1 tbsp oil in a large non-stick frying pan. Brown the chicken in batches for 2-3 minutes each side and transfer to a large roasting tray.

Heat the rest of the oil in the frying pan, add the garlic, ginger and spices and fry for 2-3 minutes until fragrant. Add the tomatoes and cook for 3-4 minutes until softened.

Preheat the oven to 160 °C fan, 180 °C, gas mark 4. Pour the butter chicken sauce, tomatoes, curry leaves, coconut milk and spinach into the roasting tin with the chicken. Stir well to coat. Cover in foil and bake for 20 minutes until cooked though.

Meanwhile, mix the tomato puree with curry paste and thin with a 1 tsp of water. Using a small round biscuit cutter (or a wine glass), cut several rounds of chapattis. Spread with tomato paste and place on a roasting tray. Bake for 6-8 minutes until crisp.