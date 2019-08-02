Celebrate Red Nose Day by making this quick and easy chicken curry. Give your meal the Comic Relief touch by making these fun chapattis – it’s a curry recipe that the whole family will just love, and is super easy to make.
Ingredients
- 12 chicken thigh fillets
- 2 tbsp oil
- 2 cloves garlic, sliced
- 5cm fresh root ginger, finely grated
- 2 cloves
- 5 cardamom, crushed
- 1 tsp mustard seeds
- 6 plum tomatoes, diced
- 6 curry leaves, crushed
- 2 jars butter chicken sauce
- 400ml tin half fat coconut milk
- 100g spinach leaves
- For the Red Nose chapattis
- 1 pack( 215g) of 6 chapattis
- 8 tbsp tomato puree
- 1-2 tsp mild curry paste
Method
To make this chicken curry, heat 1 tbsp oil in a large non-stick frying pan. Brown the chicken in batches for 2-3 minutes each side and transfer to a large roasting tray.
Heat the rest of the oil in the frying pan, add the garlic, ginger and spices and fry for 2-3 minutes until fragrant. Add the tomatoes and cook for 3-4 minutes until softened.
Preheat the oven to 160 °C fan, 180 °C, gas mark 4. Pour the butter chicken sauce, tomatoes, curry leaves, coconut milk and spinach into the roasting tin with the chicken. Stir well to coat. Cover in foil and bake for 20 minutes until cooked though.
Meanwhile, mix the tomato puree with curry paste and thin with a 1 tsp of water. Using a small round biscuit cutter (or a wine glass), cut several rounds of chapattis. Spread with tomato paste and place on a roasting tray. Bake for 6-8 minutes until crisp.
Serve the curry with the Red Nose chapattis.
Top tip for making Gordon Ramsay’s butter chicken and Red Nose chapatti
This curry is great served with steamed basmati rice and green beans