Looking for ramen recipes? Get this Wagamama chilli chicken ramen dish on the dinner table in no time. Gousto's Wagamama collaboration recipe is packed full of nutritious veg and vibrant spicy flavours.

Gousto’s Wagamama chilli chicken ramen is a steaming broth perfect for a mid-week family meal. You’ll learn how to throw together this traditional Japanese dish with just a few simple steps. This delicious ramen includes spicy Asian-inspired flavours and tasty egg noodles coated in warming sauce. It’s a perfect low-fat calorie meal if you’re trying to shed some pounds. The ramen serves two – and, you can double up on the portion size for a family of four. Tuck in!

Ingredients Red onion

Red chilli

Lime

Spring onion

Coriander (10g

Chicken breast fillet (1 pc, 250g - 300g)

3 x Sriracha Hot Chilli Sauce (8ml sachet)

Soy Sauce (15ml)

Kallo chicken stock cube

Medium egg noodles (130g

Method Preheat the oven to 220°C/ 200°C (fan)/ 425°F/ Gas 7. Peel (scrape the skin off with a teaspoon) and finely grate the ginger. Combine the grated ginger and soy sauce in a bowl. Place your hand flat onto the chicken breast. Slice in half as if you were cutting a burger bun, so you are left with two thinner pieces.

Add the sliced chicken to the ginger soy marinade and give everything a good mix up. Add the chicken to baking paper lined baking tray and put the tray in the oven for 12-15 min or until cooked through (no pink meat!).

Meanwhile, peel and slice the red onion as finely as you can! Slice the red chilli finely. Tip: de-seed them if you can’t handle the heat!

Trim, then finely slice the spring onion. Cut 1/2 lime into wedges. Pick the coriander leaves from the stalks.

Dissolve the Kallo chicken stock cube and Sriracha chilli sauce in 500ml boiled water – this is your spicy ramen base. Add the spicy ramen base to a pot over a very-low heat and cook for 5-6 min. Re-boil a kettle.

Meanwhile, add the medium egg noodles to a separate pot and cover with boiled water until fully submerged. Bring to the boil over a high heat and cook for 5-6 min or until cooked with a slight bite. Once done, drain and set aside.

Once cooked, slice the chicken.

Add the drained noodles to deep bowls and pour over the spicy ramen base. Top with the sliced chicken, sliced red chilli (can’t handle the heat? Go easy!), a handful of sliced red onion, spring onion, coriander leaves and a wedge of lime. Enjoy! Gousto x wagamama recipes are adapted from wagamama’s new cookbook ‘Feed Your Soul’, available now at Kyle Books.

Top tip for making Gousto’s Wagamama chilli chicken ramen If you're feeling adventurous create your own variation by adding red peppers, mushrooms and mange tout.

