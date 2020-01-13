This is quick and easy meal to prepare especially during a busy mid-week. Learn how to make a traditional Japanese donburi rice bowl with just a few simple steps. Succulent breadcrumbed chicken breast and sticky rice coated in a savoury-sweet teriyaki sauce will go down a treat with the family.

Tuck into Gousto’s Wagamama teriyaki chicken donburi bowl that will definitely impress everyone around the dinner table. Nutritious, easy to make and a superstar recipe from Gousto’s Wagamama menu, you’ll perfectly steamed sushi rice with tender teriyaki chicken, fresh grated carrot and peppery pea shoots. Garnish with the black & white sesame seeds and sliced spring onion. This Japanese recipe makes a delicious meal for two, and you can double up on the portion servings to feed a family of four.

Ingredients 1 x Spring onion

1 x Chicken breast fillet (250g - 300g)

1 x Carrot

30ml Soy sauce

30ml Mirin

15ml Chinese wine sachet

5g Black sesame seeds

5g Sesame seeds

3g Cornflour

20g Pea shoots

150g Sushi rice

Method Preheat the oven to 200°C/ 180°C (fan)/ 395°F/ Gas 6. Rinse the sushi rice in a sieve under cold running water for 30 secs (use your hands to really wash the grains!), then set aside to drain fully. Add the drained rice with 200ml cold water and a generous pinch of salt to a pot with a lid and bring to the boil over a high heat.

Once boiling, reduce the heat to low until very gently bubbling and cook, covered, for 15 min. After 15 min, remove the pot from the heat and keep covered for a further 10 min before serving. Don’t peek! Keep the lid on the whole time to get fluffy and sticky rice!

Meanwhile, add the cornflour to a bowl with 2 tbsp cold water and give it a good mix up. Add the soy sauce, mirin, Chinese wine and 1 tbsp sugar and stir it all together – this is your teriyaki sauce.

Heat a large, dry, wide-based pan (preferably non-stick) over a medium heat. Once hot, add the teriyaki sauce and cook for 2-3 min or until thickened to a maple syrup-like consistency.

Place your hand flat onto the chicken breast . Slice in half as if you were cutting a burger bun, so you are left with two thinner pieces.

Add the chicken breast to a baking tray (use tin-foil to avoid mess!) and spoon over 1 tbsp of the thickened teriyaki sauce (save the rest for later!) Put the tray in the oven for 10-12 min or until the chicken is cooked through.

Meanwhile, grate the carrot. Trim, then slice the spring onion finely.

Slice the cooked chicken. Top the sushi rice with the sliced chicken, grated carrot and a handful of pea shoots. Spoon the remaining teriyaki sauce over the chicken and garnish with the black & white sesame seeds and sliced spring onion. Enjoy! Gousto x wagamama recipes are adapted from wagamama’s new cookbook ‘Feed Your Soul’, available now at Kyle Books.

Top tip for making Gousto’s Wagamama teriyaki chicken donburi bowl Don't let the water fully boil as this will make the rice stick to the pot!

