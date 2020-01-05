Eat the rainbow to pack in more vitamins, minerals and flavour. Here you'll enjoy roasted veg with bright beetroot hummus, chickpeas and freekeh.

Gousto’s beetroot hummus and roast veg buddha bowl is literally a rainbow on your plate. This dish includes vibrant colours, nutritious vitamins and and minerals, as well as interesting flavours. You’ll serve all your roasted veggies and beetroot hummus with crispy roasted cumin chickpeas. It’s a great source of plant-based protein that’s high in fibre and calcium. It’s a great meal for vegans and vegetarians!

Ingredients 15g tahini

120g tenderstem broccoli

1 tsp nigella seeds

400g chickpeas

120 butternut squash cubes

250g cooked beetroot

75g freekeh

1 lemon

50g rocket

1 tsp ground cumin

Method Preheat the oven to 220°C/ 200°C (fan)/ 425°F/ Gas 7. Drain the beetroot in a colander over the sink. Chop the beetroot into wedges.

Add half the chopped beetroot, the Tenderstem broccoli and the diced butternut squash to a tray. Drizzle with 1 tbsp olive oil and a pinch of salt. Put the tray in the oven and cook for an initial 10-15 min.

While the vegetables are roasting, rinse the freekeh, then add it to a pot with plenty of cold water and bring to the boil over a high heat. Cook for 20-25 min or until tender but with a bite, then drain and return to the pot.

Meanwhile, drain and rinse the chickpeas. Cut the lemon in half. Add the remaining chopped beetroot, half of the drained chickpeas, the tahini and the juice of 1/2 lemon to a food processor. Add 1 tbsp olive oil, 1 tbsp water and a generous pinch of salt and blitz until smooth – this is your beetroot hummus.

Add the remaining chickpeas to the tray with the roasting veg. Sprinkle over the ground cumin and give everything a good mix up. Return the tray to the oven for a further 10-15 min or until everything is cooked through and golden.

Add the rocket to a large bowl with 1/2 tbsp of olive oil and give it a gentle mix up.

Cut the remaining lemon into wedges.

Serve the beetroot hummus with the freekeh, dressed rocket and roasted vegetables to the side. Garnish with the nigella seeds and a lemon wedge. Squeeze the juice of the lemon wedge all over and enjoy!

Click to rate ( 0 ratings) Sending your rating

Video of the Week