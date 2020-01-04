A super source of omega-3 and healthy fats, salmon's the star of this vibrant show of wholesome bulgur wheat, courgette ribbons, feta, pea and mint salad.

Gousto’s salmon with courgette ribbon and feta salad dish will soon become a family favourite – and it’s ridiculously cheap and easy to make. This light and tasty salmon salad is packed full of antioxidants and omega three fish oils. It’s a perfect low-fat calorie meal if you’re trying to shed some pounds. It’s vibrant and refreshing, and also great if you’re looking for a healthy lunch or starter recipe for a dinner party.

Ingredients 2 x 110g salmon fillets (skinless)

75g bulgur wheat

100g Greek feta cheese

5g mint

160g blanched peas

1 lemon

15g flaked almonds

50g lambs lettuce

1 courgette

Method Boil a kettle. Add the bulgur wheat to a pot with plenty of boiled water and a pinch of salt (the same as you would for pasta) and cook over a high heat for an initial 6-7 min.

While the bulgur wheat is cooking, heat a dry, large wide-based pan (preferably non-stick) over a medium-high heat. Once hot, add the flaked almonds and cook for 2-3 min or until toasted and golden. Once golden, transfer to a plate.

Return the pan to a medium high heat with 1 tbsp olive oil. Once hot, add the salmon fillets and cook for 4-5 min on each side until golden and cooked through. Tip : Your fish is cooked once it turns opaque and flakes easily.

Once the bulgur wheat has had 6-7 min, add the blanched peas to the pot and cook for further 5-6 or until everything is cooked and tender with a slight bite. Once done, drain everything and return to the pot.

Meanwhile, peel the courgette into ribbons. Crumble the feta into rough bite-sized pieces. Strip the mint leaves from their stems and chop them finely, discard the stems. Cut the lemon in half.

Add the juice of 1/2 lemon to a small bowl with 2 tbsp olive oil and 1 tbsp water. Add a pinch of salt and pepper and stir it all together – this is your lemon dressing. Cut the remaining lemon into wedges.

Add the courgette ribbons, lamb’s lettuce, crumbled feta, most of the chopped mint (save the rest for garnish!) and lemon dressing to the cooked bulgur wheat. Give everything a gentle mix up – this is your courgette salad.

