Preheat the oven to 220°C/ 200°C (fan)/ 425°F/ Gas 7. Rinse the freekeh, then add it to a pot with plenty of cold water and bring to the boil over a high heat. Cook for an initial 20 min.

While the freekeh is cooking, chop the sweet potatoes (skins on) into small bite-sized pieces. Place your hand flat onto the chicken breast. Slice in half as if you were cutting a burger bun, so you are left with 2 thinner pieces. Cut the lemon in half.

Add the smoked paprika, cayenne pepper (can’t handle the heat? Go easy!), dried oregano, juice of half lemon to a plate with 1/2 tbsp vegetable oil and a pinch of salt and pepper. Give it a good mix up – this is your spice paste. Add the chicken to the plate and turn several times until fully coated in the spice paste.

Add the chopped sweet potato to one side of a baking tray. Drizzle with 1/2 tbsp vegetable oil and a pinch of salt and give it a good mix up.Add the coated chicken to the other side of the tray. Put the tray in the oven for 15-20 min or until everything is cooked through (no pink meat!).

Whilst everything is cooking, peel and grate (or finely chop) the garlic. Combine the natural yoghurt with the juice of the remaining lemon, grated garlic (not a fan of raw garlic? Use half!) and a pinch of salt in a small bowl. Add 1 tbsp olive oil and 1 tbsp cold water and stir it all together – this is your yoghurt dressing.

Roughly chop the green beans. Once the freekeh has had 20 min add the chopped green beans and edamame to the pot and cook for a further 5-7 min or until everything is cooked through and tender. Drain and return to the pot. Meanwhile, add the pine nut & seed mix to the tray with the chicken and sweet potato and cook for a further 2-3 min or until toasted and golden.

Add the baby leaf salad and roasted sweet potato to the drained freekeh and veg and give everything a good mix up – this is your freekeh salad. Slice the cooked chicken finely.