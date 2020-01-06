Trending:

Gousto’s spicy chicken and greens grain bowl recipe

Click to rate
(0 ratings)
Sending your rating
GoodtoKnow
  • Healthy
  • Low-fat

serves:

2

Skill:

medium

Cost:

cheap

Spice:

mild

5-a-day:

3

Prep:

10 min

Cooking:

20 min

Nutrition per portion

 RDA
Calories 584 kCal 29%
Fat 16g 23%
  -  Saturates 3g 15%
Carbohydrates 60g 29%
  -  of which Sugars 13g 14%
Protein 57g 114%

For a healthy energy boost, tuck into fibre-packed freekeh and sweet potatoes, full of slow-release carbohydrates. Balance them with a spiced-up lean chicken breast for plenty of protein. Yum!

Hearty and filling, Gousto’s spicy chicken and greens grain bowl will definitely hit the spot. This spicy chicken salad is a real winner for lunch or dinner. Ready in just 30 mins, this healthy dish is bursting with flavour. This tasty dish is seasoned with a delicious smoked paprika and garlic dressing for a tangy finish.

Ingredients

  • 1 large British chicken breast fillet
  • 1 tsp dried oregano
  • 1 lemon
  • 80g blanched edamame beans
  • 1 tsp smoked paprika
  • 80g natural yoghurt
  • 80g trimmed fine green beans
  • 75g freekeh
  • 50g baby leaf salad
  • ½ teaspoon cayenne pepper
  • 200g sweet potatoes
  • 1 garlic clove
  • 30g pine nuts and mixed seeds

Method

  • Preheat the oven to 220°C/ 200°C (fan)/ 425°F/ Gas 7. Rinse the freekeh, then add it to a pot with plenty of cold water and bring to the boil over a high heat. Cook for an initial 20 min.

  • While the freekeh is cooking, chop the sweet potatoes (skins on) into small bite-sized pieces. Place your hand flat onto the chicken breast. Slice in half as if you were cutting a burger bun, so you are left with 2 thinner pieces. Cut the lemon in half.

  • Add the smoked paprika, cayenne pepper (can’t handle the heat? Go easy!), dried oregano, juice of half lemon to a plate with 1/2 tbsp vegetable oil and a pinch of salt and pepper. Give it a good mix up – this is your spice paste. Add the chicken to the plate and turn several times until fully coated in the spice paste.

  • Add the chopped sweet potato to one side of a baking tray. Drizzle with 1/2 tbsp vegetable oil and a pinch of salt and give it a good mix up.Add the coated chicken to the other side of the tray. Put the tray in the oven for 15-20 min or until everything is cooked through (no pink meat!).

  • Whilst everything is cooking, peel and grate (or finely chop) the garlic. Combine the natural yoghurt with the juice of the remaining lemon, grated garlic (not a fan of raw garlic? Use half!) and a pinch of salt in a small bowl. Add 1 tbsp olive oil and 1 tbsp cold water and stir it all together – this is your yoghurt dressing.

  • Roughly chop the green beans. Once the freekeh has had 20 min add the chopped green beans and edamame to the pot and cook for a further 5-7 min or until everything is cooked through and tender. Drain and return to the pot. Meanwhile, add the pine nut & seed mix to the tray with the chicken and sweet potato and cook for a further 2-3 min or until toasted and golden.

  • Add the baby leaf salad and roasted sweet potato to the drained freekeh and veg and give everything a good mix up – this is your freekeh salad. Slice the cooked chicken finely.

  • Serve the sliced chicken over the freekeh salad. Drizzle the yoghurt dressing all over and sprinkle with the toasted pine nut & seed mix. Enjoy!

Click to rate
(0 ratings)
Sending your rating

More Recipe Ideas

Explore More