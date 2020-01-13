Whip up this traditional Japanese-inspired katsu curry dish in just 35 minutes. It's super quick and a healthier alternative to your Friday night takeaway. This classic dish features succulent breadcrumbed pork served with delicious sticky rice and spring onions.

Gousto’s Wagamama pork tonkatsu with sticky rice and crunchy salad is ridiculously easy to make after a busy day. This katsu recipe a great way to use pork with a fragrant twist.The irresistible crispy pork loins accompanied by a spicy warm sauce makes a hearty dinner packed full of delicious flavours – a great meal the whole family will enjoy together. This Japanese recipe serves two, but it’s easy to scale up and make enough for leftovers the next day.

Ingredients Red onion

Eggs (1 pc)

Pork loin steak (2 x 150g, 300g pack)

Panko Breadcrumbs (60g)

Salad bag (Baby leaf mixed salad, 50g)

Carrots Loose

Rice vinegar sachet (15ml)

80g Tonkatsu sauce

Sushi rice 150g

Method Rinse the sushi rice in a sieve under cold running water for 30 secs (use your hands to really wash the grains!), then set aside to drain fully. Add the drained rice with 200ml cold water and a generous pinch of salt to a pot with a lid and bring to the boil over a high heat.

Once boiling, reduce the heat to low until very gently bubbling and cook, covered, for 15 min. After 15 min, remove the pot from the heat and keep covered for a further 10 min before serving. Tip: Don’t peek! Keep the lid on the whole time to get fluffy and sticky rice!

Meanwhile, peel and grate the carrot. Peel and finely slice the red onion

Trim the fat off the pork loin steak. Cover the pork in cling film and bash them with a rolling pin until flat and approx. half a cm in thickness. Tip: This will make the meat really tender!

Add a handful of flour to a plate with a generous pinch of salt and pepper. Crack the egg into a shallow bowl and beat with a fork. Add the panko breadcrumbs to a plate.

Coat the pork in the flour, tap off the excess, then dip into the beaten egg and press it into the breadcrumbs firmly to coat everything evenly. Tip: Make sure the steaks are fully coated in the breadcrumbs!

Heat a large, wide-based pan (preferably non-stick) with a very generous drizzle of vegetable oil over a medium-high heat. Once very hot, add the coated pork and cook for 2-3 min on each side or until golden brown. Once done, transfer to a cooling rack (you can use the rack from your grill) to rest and season with a pinch of salt – this is your pork tonkatsu.

Combine the grated carrot, sliced red onion and baby leaf salad in a bowl with 1 tbsp olive oil, rice vinegar and a pinch of salt and give everything a good mix up. Slice the pork tonkatsu finely and serve with the rice and salad to the side. Drizzle the tonkatsu sauce all over. Enjoy! Gousto x wagamama recipes are adapted from wagamama’s new cookbook ‘Feed Your Soul’, available now at Kyle Books.

Top tip for making Gousto’s Wagamama pork tonkatsu with sticky rice Tip: Don't let the water fully boil as this will make the rice stick to the pot!

