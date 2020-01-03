Homemade yasai yaki udon noodles? We're in! Get this Wagamama classic on your table in just 20 minutes. Gousto's recipe is packed full of red peppers, chestnut mushrooms and spring onions. Learn how to throw together a fragrant yasai yaki sauce and coat your noodles. Serve with sesame seeds and pickled ginger.

Gousto’s Wagamama yasai yaki udon noodle recipe is a vibrant and fresh stir-fry cooked in a flash. It works as a speedy family dinner idea made with lots of vegetables, soft udon noodles and lashings of yasai yaki sauce. This recipe is vegetarian so it’s perfect if you’re looking to cut down your meat intake. This Japanese recipe makes a delicious meal for two – and, you can even double up on the portion size and take some to work the next day. If you’re feeling adventurous you can add in steak, chicken or prawns. Chow down!

Ingredients Red onion

Red pepper

Ginger (15g)

4 x Spring onion

Soy sauce (30ml)

Chestnut mushrooms (160g, prepacked)

400g udon noodles

2 x pickled ginger sachets (8g)

Henderson's Relish (15ml)

Black sesame seeds (5g)

Sesame seeds (5g)

Fried onions (15g)

Method Slice the chestnut mushrooms. Deseed the red pepper (scrape the seeds and pith out with a teaspoon) and cut into thin strips. Peel and finely slice the red onion.

Peel (scrape the skin off with a teaspoon) and finely chop (or grate) the ginger. Trim, then slice the spring onions into large, bite-sized pieces.

Heat a wide, large based pan (preferably non-stick) with a generous drizzle of vegetable oil over a high heat. Once hot, add the sliced mushrooms, red onion and red pepper with a pinch of salt and cook for 3-4 min or until starting to caramelise.

Once caramelised, add the chopped spring onion and cook for 2-3 min further.

Add the chopped ginger and cook for 1 min or until fragrant.

Add the udon noodles and cook for 3-4 min or until warmed through.

Add the soy sauce and Henderson’s relish and cook for 1-2 min further until the noodles are fully coated in the sauce. Season with a grind of black pepper – this is your yasai yaki udon.

Serve the yasai yaki udon and garnish with the white & black sesame seeds, fried onions and pickled ginger. Enjoy! Gousto x wagamama recipes are adapted from wagamama’s new cookbook ‘Feed Your Soul’, available now at Kyle Books.

Top tip for making Gousto’s wagamama yasai yaki udon When cutting the spring onions bunch them together for speed!

Click to rate ( 0 ratings) Sending your rating

Video of the Week