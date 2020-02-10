We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

This granola recipe is so easy to make at home and it works out much cheaper – and healthier – than the shop bought stuff too!

When it comes to unhealthy and healthy cereals, granola can be one of those with an alarming amount of hidden sugar. Tasty, yes, but not very good if you’re trying to watch what you eat and be healthy.

This homemade granola recipe is simple to make and very easy to adapt according to your families likes and dislikes.

Add flaked coconut instead of almonds, vary the seeds, and add whatever dried fruits and berries your family enjoy.

Granola makes a filling breakfast dish with yogurt and fresh fruit on top. For a slightly more warming dish in the winter, try serving with cooked fruit such as stewed apples or rhubarb.

For a quick dessert, you can also sprinkle this granola over ice cream with some chocolate sauce – yum!

Ingredients 300g jumbo rolled oats

75ml sunflower oil

4tbsp honey

75g shelled almonds

75g shelled hazelnuts

75g walnut or pecan halves

25g sunflower or pumpkin seeds

100g dried fruits such as dried pineapple, mango, raisins

Method Heat the oven to 190°C/375°F/Gas Mark 5.

Place the oats in a large bowl and add the oil and honey. Mix well then stir in the remaining ingredients. Spread out on a large non-stick baking tray and bake for 20 – 25 mins, turning once or twice so that the mixture browns evenly. Leave to cool completely when it will crisp up.

Add the dried fruits. Scoop into an airtight jar and store for up to 1 month. Serve with milk or yogurt and fresh fruit.

Top tip for making Granola Instead of honey you can also use maple syrup or golden syrup or a mixture of the two.

