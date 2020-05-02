We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

This delicious grapefruit, beetroot and avocado salad is so easy to make at home. This zesty and zingy citrus salad is full of taste and crammed with vitamin C. It’s a great option if you’re looking for something healthy.

This mouth-watering salad is a great option as a light brunch or fancy lunch.

Ingredients 2 pink grapefruit

2 baby avocados or 1 large ripe avocado, peeled and sliced

4 baby beetroot, cooked and cut into wedges

60g (2oz) cashew nuts, toasted

Handful of mint leaves

A couple of handfuls of pea shoots or salad leaves

For the dressing:

1tbsp maple syrup or honey

2tbsp olive oil

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Method Peel, then segment the two grapefruit over a bowl to collect juice, and squeeze the peelings in, too

Arrange the grapefruit segments on a large plate, then add the avocado and beetroot.

To make the dressing: Whisk the maple syrup, or honey, and oil, with seasoning, into the grapefruit juice (about 3-4tbsp)

Drizzle the dressing over the salad, then top with the nuts, shredded mint leaves and pea shoots.

Click to rate ( 42 ratings) Sending your rating