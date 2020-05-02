Trending:

Grapefruit, beetroot and avocado salad recipe

  • Healthy
serves: 4
Skill: easy
Prep: 10 min

Nutrition per portion

 RDA
Calories 290 kCal 15%
Fat 23g 33%
  -  Saturates 4g 20%
    • This delicious grapefruit, beetroot and avocado salad is so easy to make at home. This zesty and zingy citrus salad is full of taste and crammed with vitamin C. It’s a great option if you’re looking for something healthy.

    This mouth-watering salad is a great option as a light brunch or fancy lunch.

    Ingredients

    • 2 pink grapefruit
    • 2 baby avocados or 1 large ripe avocado, peeled and sliced
    • 4 baby beetroot, cooked and cut into wedges
    • 60g (2oz) cashew nuts, toasted
    • Handful of mint leaves
    • A couple of handfuls of pea shoots or salad leaves
    • For the dressing:
    • 1tbsp maple syrup or honey
    • 2tbsp olive oil
    • Salt and freshly ground black pepper

    Method

    • Peel, then segment the two grapefruit over a bowl to collect juice, and squeeze the peelings in, too

    • Arrange the grapefruit segments on a large plate, then add the avocado and beetroot.

    • To make the dressing: Whisk the maple syrup, or honey, and oil, with seasoning, into the grapefruit juice (about 3-4tbsp)

    • Drizzle the dressing over the salad, then top with the nuts, shredded mint leaves and pea shoots.

