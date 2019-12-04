Learn how to make this classic Greek salad with our simple recipe. Greek salads are just perfect for picking at on the long lazy, summer day when the sun is high, making it one of our favourite Greek recipes. With a classic Greek salad you can almost taste the sensation of the Mediterranean lapping at your feet on the beach! (We did say almost!) There are lots of different ways of making the classic salad, but this is a quick and easy recipe that contains all of the key ingredients such as feta cheese, tomatoes and olives. If you feel like it you can always add to the recipe with any other veggies you like that you think would complement it well. Sliced green peppers would go nicely and would add to the crunch of this fresh salad. And if you would rather avoid crumbly feta gathering in the bottom of your salad, serve it as a slice on top instead. This salad recipe is best made and served on the same day for the freshest, tastiest flavours. If you do have leftovers however, pop into an airtight container in the fridge for up to 2 days. Keep the dressing separate to make sure the salad stays crisp and doesn’t go soggy.

Ingredients 1 small red onion

4 tomatoes

1 cucumber, sliced into small chunks

1 small red (or green) pepper

150g Feta cheese, drained and cut or crumbled into cubes

About 75g black olives, un-pitted weight, stoned if wished

3tbsp olive oil

Juice of ½ lemon

Salt and pepper, to taste

Sprigs of fresh oregano

Method Cut the onion into wafer thin slices. Halve the tomatoes and cut into thin wedges. Halve and deseed the pepper and cut into thin slices.

Mix together the onion, tomatoes, cucumber, pepper and Feta along with the olives in a bowl.

Drizzle the olive oil and lemon juice over the salad and mix gently. Serve on a bed of lettuce, if wished, and garnish with sprigs of fresh oregano if you have any to hand.

Top tip for making Greek salad Add red wine vinegar if you like. And serve with warm bread, such as pitta.