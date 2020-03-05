Green smoothies don't have to taste bitter or too virtuous as this delicious green smoothie recipe proves. Made with an added few extras this healthy drink is the perfect way to start the morning and will give you a real energy boost thanks to lots of lovely green veg.

For our green smoothie recipe we’ve used ingredients that pack in plenty of nutrients. This is so you get the most from your drink while making sure everything tastes good too!

Vitamin rich spinach and kiwi mean this green smoothie recipe is full of nutrients like vitamin C and vitamin K as well as antioxidants. Plus you can rely on spinach to boost your daily iron and magnesium intake too.

Creamy low-fat yogurt gives this green smoothie recipe a rich, smooth texture. Meanwhile, the spoonful of almond butter adds a hit of protein to help you stay feeling full all morning long.

Our smoothie recipes are best drunk straight while everything tastes as zingy and lovely as possible.

However, they will travel well if you make them before you leave for the gym or work. Just pop them into a bottle to take on the go. Then you can drink them at your leisure at some point a couple of hours after making.

Remember to give everything a good shake so the liquid and pulp comes together again!

If you’ve bought a bulk load of vegetables and aren’t going to have time to enjoy them before they go out of date then you could make up one big load of green smoothies and freeze.

Ingredients 125ml water

2tbsp low-fat natural yogurt

1 large handful of baby spinach leaves

1 peeled and chopped kiwi

flesh of 1/2 a peeled and chopped orange

juice of 1/2 lime

1tbsp of almond butter

Method Prepare all your fruit and vegetables.

Add your fruit, vegetables, the almond butter, yogurt, water and lime juice to a blender or smoothie maker.

Blend until smooth and pour into a glass to enjoy straight away or bottle up to take with you on the go.

Top tip for making Green smoothie You can experiment with any fruit or veg you like in this green smoothies, use whatever you have in the fridge and experiment with flavours!

