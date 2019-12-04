Green tomato chutney is the perfect addition to any cheese board, as it goes really well with any hard cheeses like cheddar.

This green tomato chutney tastes tangy and sweet and is delicious with cheese, crackers, or as an extra juicy layer in warm ham baguette.

You can easily make delicious preserves like this green tomato chutney using seasonal produce from your garden or supermarket.

Green tomato chutney is delicious served with cold meats and salad.

Ingredients For the

green tomato chutney:

1kg (2¼lb) green tomatoes,roughly chopped

2 onions, peeled and chopped

6 cloves garlic, peeled

30g (1oz) fresh ginger, peeled and finely sliced

3 large cooking apples, peeled, pips removed and chopped

250g (8oz) sultanas or raisins

1 level tbs yellow mustard seeds

1 level tbs salt

5cm (2in) piece cinnamon

2 pieces star anise

300ml (½ pint) cider vinegar

150ml (¼ pint) orange juice

500g (1lb) light muscovado sugar

You'll also need:

Sterilised jars with vinegar-proof lids

Method Put all of the ingredients, except the muscovado sugar,into a preserving pan or large non-aluminium pan. Place the pan over a medium heat and bring to the boil. Reduce the heat and simmer the mixture for 1-1½ hours, or until the ingredients have softened.

Remove the pan from the heat and add the sugar. Stir until the sugar dissolves. Return the pan to the heat and simmer the mixture gently for about 1 hour, or until the mixture has thickened. The mixture will need stirring occasionally to begin with but, as it thickens, it will need mor regular stirring to make sure that it doesn’t catch and burn the base of the pan.

Spoon the chutney into warm jars, ensuring that there are no air bubbles trapped in the mixture. Leave it to go cold, then cover the jars with vinegar-proof lids.

Top tip for making Green tomato chutney This will keep in a cool, dark place for up to 3 months. Once jars are open, store in the fridge.