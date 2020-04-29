We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

With the hashtag #GreggsItYourself trending on social media, the bakery has shared another one of its fan-favourite recipes for all to enjoy at home.

Greggs shared their recipe for the tasty Steak Bake online recently and immediately improved our lunch prospects. Since the success of this iconic recipe, they’ve shared another one – the recipe for Greggs’ chicken bake.

Loved by millions around the UK, Greggs’ chicken bake can actually be made very easily at home using some basic supermarket ingredients and instructions from the master bakers themselves.

They shared their recipe on Instagram and since then, hundreds of people have got involved in the #GreggsItYourself challenge with the chicken bake.

Greggs aren’t the only ones to be sharing recipes for their food online though, Pret recently shared one of their much-loved cookie recipe and McDonald’s have taught us all how to make the perfect homemade Big Mac.

Ingredients Small chunks of chicken

Chicken stock

Cornflour mixed with water

Double cream

Cream cheese

Puff pastry

1 egg, beaten

Method Fry the chicken, then add the stock and bring to a simmer. Then add the cornflour and water mixture to thicken to your liking.

Add double cream and cream cheese, then season to taste and leave to cool.

Cut two pieces of pastry to size and brush the edges with the beaten egg.

Spoon your filling on to one of the pastry pieces and and place the other sheet over the top. Use a fork to crimp the edges of the pastry sheets together and use a knife to score wavy lines into the top pastry sheet.

Brush the rest of the beaten egg over the top and bake for 20 minutes at 200C (or until golden brown and piping hot).

Top tip for making Greggs chicken bake With Greggs not giving precise quantities for their ingredients, this is a great opportunity to play around with the ingredients and create your own twist on their classic chicken bake

