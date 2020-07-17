We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Fans of Greggs' steak bake can learn how to make the delicious recipe from the comfort of their own home.

In recent years the UK’s largest bakery chain, Greggs has become a national institution – and we all love their baked pies, sausage rolls and iced buns. One of our favourite items, is Greggs’ steak bake.

To help boost their fans’ spirits during lockdown, Greggs released the official recipe for their famous steak bake, as well as their chicken bake. If you’re not familiar with the baked snack, it’s a golden parcel of puff pastry filled with a mixture of beef and rich gravy. Surprisingly, it only contains five ingredients – but, unfortunately, the instructions don’t include exact quantities so you’ll need to use your best guess!

And, for those of you that are craving a home-cooked Greggs’ steak bake fix but don’t want to make one from scratch, you can hunt them down at Iceland supermarket. You could even order your favourite Greggs bake on Just Eat.

Ingredients Puff pastry sheet

1 egg

Finely diced beef

Cornflour (or plain flour)

Beef stock

Method Preheat the oven to 200C. Fry the beef until browned. Pour in the beef stock and mix in the flour to combine. Simmer until the mixture has thickened then leave to cool.

Cut two puff pastry rectangles, 108mm x 94mm (for an authentic replica Steak Bake).

Brush the edges of one rectangle with egg, then spoon your beef filling into the middle. Top with the other rectangle of pastry and use a fork to seal the edges. Brush the pastry with egg and score six diagonal lines on the top of the pastry. Transfer to a baking tray and cook in the oven for 20mins until golden brown, and piping hot.

Top tip for making How to make Greggs’ steak bake If you’d like to make a vegan Steak Bake, simply replace the beef for a vegan meat-alternative, use vegetable stock and choose a vegan-friendly puff pastry such as Jus Rol.

