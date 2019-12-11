Grilled cabbage with a tahini dressing is a simple but stylish vegetarian BBQ dish. The nutty tahini and sweet pomegranate seeds in this dish give it a Mediterranean feel and extra depth of flavour. This tahini dressing is so easy to make and so versatile. Once you’ve tried it, you’ll use it again and again to take simple salads and make them really special. Sweetheart cabbage is a heart-shaped sweet summer cabbage that also known as hispi or pointed cabbage. Cabbage is often an underrated ingredient, but this grilled cabbage recipe proves how this humble brassica can be transformed into such an interesting and flavourful dish. The layers of grilled cabbage make it so visually appealing and eye catching, and the creamy dressing really soaks through all the layers to make the whole thing ooze flavour. Grilled hispi cabbage can be found on so many trendy restaurant menus, but it’s so easy to make at home too. For other ideas with cabbage, try our Mexican summer slaw or our lightened up cabbage ‘lingini’.

Ingredients 1 sweetheart cabbage, cut into quarter wedges

For the tahini dressing

3tbsp tahini

juice of 1 lemon

1tbsp white wine vinegar

1tbsp maple syrup

To serve

30g toasted flaked almonds

2tbsp pomegranate seeds

Method Place the wedges of cabbage on a medium-heat BBQ or hot griddle pan and cook for 6 min a side, until blackened and wilting.

To make the tahini dressing, mix together the ingredients in a small bowl or jug until a thick paste forms, then thin carefully with 3-4tbsp of cold water until the dressing is smooth and runny. Season with salt and pepper and drizzle over the charred cabbage.

Top the dressed cabbage with the toasted flaked almonds and pomegranate seeds to serve.

