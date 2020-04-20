We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Grilled halloumi with honey is a quick and easy but irresistible vegetarian dish. Salty halloumi cheese works so well with the sweet marinade. The flavours complement each other to make sure each bite is packed with flavour. We’ve served our grilled halloumi with a simple salad of olives, tomato and red onion for a light and summery meal. Halloumi is a Cypriot cheese made from a mixture of goat’s and sheep’s milk. It has a firm and slightly elastic texture, meaning it holds its shape well when cooked, unlike many cheeses. It is popular in Middle Eastern cooking and its robust nature makes it an excellent vegetarian meat alternative. Halloumi has a salty flavour, especially if it has been stored in brine. Halloumi is delicious when simply grilled on the barbecue, but we’ve made it even more flavourful by marinating it first. Serve a vegetarian dish that everyone will love and make this grilled halloumi with honey.

Ingredients 3tbsp extra virgin olive oil

3tbsp runny honey

Large handful of oregano leaves, finely chopped

Zest and juice of 1 lemon

2 x 225g blocks of halloumi cheese, cut into thick slices

Pitted olives, slices of tomato and red onion, to serve

Method In a wide bowl, mix the oil, honey, oregano and lemon zest and juice, until smooth. Add the halloumi and set aside to marinate for 15 mins, or overnight, if possible.

Heat a grill, or barbecue, to medium-high. Grill the halloumi for 3 mins or until browned and bubbling.

Serve with the olives, slices of tomato and red onion, and drizzle over any leftover marinade.

