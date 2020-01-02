This mouth-watering grilled lemon chicken with potatoes is so easy to make and perfect for the whole family. This super-satisfying chicken dish is ready in just 20 minutes. Add a sprinkling of curry powder, cumin and coriander for an extra kick. This recipe serves 4 people but if you’re feeding more just double the quantities, we’re sure any leftovers will get eaten the next day anyway! The lemon juice in this recipe really gives your cut a chicken a burst of flavour and works wonders with the softness of the potatoes and the tangy flavours of the olives too.

Ingredients 450g (1lb) baby new potatoes, halved

4 chicken breasts, skin on, halved

55ml (2fl oz) olive oil

1tsp dried oregano

1 lemon, zest and juice

250g pack green beans

75g (3oz) green olives, pitted (optional)

Method Preheat the grill. Parboil the potatoes for 2 mins until starting to become tender.

Put the chicken in a shallow dish with the potatoes. Cover with the olive oil, oregano, zest and juice. Season and grill for 10 mins.

Blanch the green beans and add them and the olives, if using, to the dish and grill for a further 5 mins.

Top tip for making Grilled lemon chicken with potatoes Not keen on olives? Leave them out - and add cherry tomatoes with the beans instead.

