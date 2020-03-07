We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

A mezze is a colourful selection of small Mediterranean or Middle Eastern dishes often served as a starter. This tasty mix of BBQ lamb, vegetables and pitta breads with a garlic yoghurt dip can be served as an appetiser for 6 people or as a filling main meal for 4 people. Serve with extra dips such as a healthy hummus or taramasalata, bowls of marinated olives and some crisp green salad, if liked. This meal can also be cooked indoors just cook the lamb and vegetables on a hot cast-iron griddle pan and toast or grill the pitta breads.

Ingredients 200g Greek natural yoghurt

Squeeze of lemon juice

4 garlic cloves, peeled and crushed

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

1tbsp fresh chopped mint or parsley

4tbsp olive oil

1tsp dried oregano

500g lamb neck fillet, in four pieces

2 red peppers, deseeded and cut into chunks

2 large courgettes, thickly sliced

1 aubergine, sliced

2 large wholemeal pitta breads

Method To make the dip, mix together the yoghurt, lemon juice and half the crushed garlic in a small bowl and season with salt and freshly ground black pepper. Scatter over the mint or parsley and cover and chill in the fridge for 30 mins.

Mix together the olive oil and oregano with the remaining garlic and season. Brush some of the garlic and herb oil all over the lamb. Place the peppers, courgettes and aubergine in a shallow dish. Pour over the rest of the garlic and herb oil and toss to coat.

Cook the lamb fillets on a hot barbecue for 10-15mins, turning frequently until cooked to your liking. Remove from the barbecue, wrap in foil and leave to rest for 10mins.

Cook the vegetables around the cooler edges of the barbecue for 6-7mins, turning occasionally, until just tender and lightly charred. Heat the pitta breads on the barbecue for 1-2mins on each side until puffy. Thickly slice the lamb and arrange on a platter with the grilled vegetables, pitta breads and dip.

Top tip for making Grilled mezze platter Add some hickory chips to the barbecue coals to give the lamb and vegetables an extra smoky flavour.

