Sweet peaches are delicious in savoury salads too and this colourful recipe is sure to be a popular addition to your summer menu.

Think of our grilled peach salad with feta, bacon and green beans as a savoury fruit bowl. Grilling summer fruits releases their sugars and makes them the perfect match for salty cheeses like feta or halloumi. Finely chop any leftovers and stir through some fluffy cous cous for a tasty lunch. If you like this salad and want some more ideas, check out our seafood peach salad or this salad with feta. To make the recipe vegetarian simply leave out the bacon. You could replace with a handful of pitted black olives so you still get a salty, savoury kick.

Ingredients 150g green beans

2 peaches

2 nectarines

10 cherries

1tbsp olive oil, in a small bowl

1 little gem or romaine lettuce

½ cucumber, cut into rounds

1 large tomato

150g feta

for the vinaigrette:

juice of 1 lemon

6tbsp extra-virgin olive oil

½tsp yellow mustard

Method Bring a pan of water to the boil and blanch the beans for around 6 mins, until al dente. Drain and plunge into iced water. When cool, drain.

For the vinaigrette, mix the lemon, oil and mustard with a pinch of salt and pepper in a lidded jar. Shake well and set aside.

Halve and stone the fruits, then pat or brush all over with the oil. Grill or griddle on medium-high for 4 mins on each side, then set aside to cool in the fridge.

Rinse and dry the lettuce leaves, then mix them in a large bowl with the cucumber and tomato. Add the chargrilled fruits, give the vinaigrette another shake and add this too, until everything is well coated. Serve on a large summer platter with the feta crumbled on top.

Top tip for making Grilled peach salad with feta, bacon and green beans Medium-ripe fruits work best

