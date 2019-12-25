Homemade guacamole recipe is so simple to make - here's how to turn your avocados into a delicious dip with in minutes...

Making guacamole at home is not as hard as you might think. The classic Mexican dip is so much tastier if you make it yourself compared to buying a pot from the shops and our homemade recipe will show you how. It takes just 10 minutes to prepare and it’s so easy, plus it makes a delicious dip to share at a party.

Mash avocados together with chopped tomatoes, lime and coriander. Plus, one of the best things about making this flavoursome dip yourself is that you can adjust this guacamole recipe to suit you and make it as chunky or as smooth as you like – it’s up to you!

If you have any leftover, cover it in clingfilm making sure the clingfilm touches the surface of the guacamole, as this will help stop it from going brown. Another top tip for holding off the browning? Drizzle it in lemon juice! Like with avocados, doing this to your guacamole before covering will help stop it from browning. If you really want to make the most of this dip whip up a batch of homemade tortilla chips to go with it. This has to be one of the best guacamole recipes out there!

Ingredients 1 ripe avocado

drizzle of olive oil

Juice of 1 lime

½ fresh chilli, finely chopped

½ small red onion, finely chopped

1 tomato, chopped

1tbsp chopped fresh coriander leaves

Method Halve the avocado, remove the stone and scrape the flesh into a bowl. Add a drizzle of olive oil and salt and pepper and mash with a fork – you want to keep it chunky, rather than smooth.

Add the lime juice and stir so that it comes together. Add the chilli, red onion and tomato, then stir in the chopped coriander. Mix well, then check the seasoning and add salt and pepper if necessary.

Cover the surface of the guacamole dip with clingfilm to prevent discolouration and then store in the fridge until ready to serve.

Top tip for making Easy creamy guacamole Avocados not ripe enough? Put them in a paper bag with an apple or tomato - and store at room temperature. They'll soon ripen. Believe us - it works!

