Haggis, neeps and tatties: that's smooth, buttery mash paired with sweet turnip and peppery haggis - a match made in heaven for your tastebuds.

Haggis, neeps and tatties is a delicious Scottish dish that will send your tastebuds into a frenzy of delight. For a touch of naughtiness, we’ve included instructions for a whiskey cream sauce, which compliments the flavours beautifully. If you have leftover haggis and potatoes then they’re delicious paired in a fry-up the next day, a bit like bubble and squeak. If you haven’t made this before, you’re in for a treat; this haggis, neeps and tatties dish is surprisingly more-ish.

Ingredients 1 medium haggis

Good pinch of salt

Good pinch of pepper

6 medium sized potatoes

85g butter

30 ml cream

1 large turnip

85g butter

1 shallot, finely chopped

30g butter

1 measure of whisky, to taste

100ml cream

Pinch of black, cracked peppercorns

Pinch of salt

Method Cook your haggis according to pack instructions or, if purchased from a butcher’s, we tend to find 500g of haggis takes 1 hour in the oven. Simply wrap in foil, and pop into an oven pre-heated to 180C.

Cook both potatoes and neeps at the same time. Firstly peel the potatoes and place into salted water, bring to the boil and simmer until soft (test with a fork). Drain well, add the butter, cream, salt & pepper (to taste) and mash together until smooth.

Peel the turnip, dice up into small pieces, place into a pan of salted water, bring to the boil and simmer until soft (test with a fork). Drain well, add the second knob of butter and mash until smooth.

To make the whiskey sauce: In a small frying pan, fry your chopped shallots in butter until brown, carefully add the whisky and slowly add the cream, stir continuously. Add salt and pepper to taste. Recipe credit: Craft & Harbour (www.craftandharbour.com)

Top tip for making Haggis, neeps and tatties If you're not keen on the idea of haggis then you can pick up vegetarian ones easily which taste fantastic too!

