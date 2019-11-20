Hairy Bikers' Spanish chicken bake is a lovely dish to whip up when you want a filling yet delicious meal - the perfect one-pot wonder.

The Hairy Bikers’ Spanish chicken bake captures the classic flavours of Spain in one dish – and it’s one of their diet dishes too! At just 370 calories per serving, you’d think this Hairy Bikers Spanish chicken would be lacking in flavour – far from it! The powerful flavours of paprika and chorizo give the chicken a lovely Spanish twist. This delicious Spanish chicken bake serves 4 people and will take about 1hr and 15 mins to make in total. It’s well worth the wait! The Hairy Bikers use chicken thighs in this recipe to cut down the cost but feel free to use your favourite cut of chicken instead e.g. chicken breast or drumsticks. And the best thing about this Spanish chicken recipe – it’s all made in one pot! Less washing up and a delicious family meal – what more could you want? This Spanish chicken recipe is part of the Hairy Dieters series.

Watch how to make Hairy Bikers’ Spanish chicken bake

Ingredients 1 medium onion, cut into 8 wedges

1 medium red onion, cut into 8 wedges

500g new potatoes, quartered lengthways

8 whole garlic cloves, unpeeled

8 medium tomatoes, quartered

75g chorizo

8 boneless, skinless chicken thighs

½tsp sweet smoked paprika

½tsp dried oregano

1 green pepper, deseeded and cut into strips

Flaked sea salt

Freshly ground black pepper

Method Preheat the oven to 200°C/400°F/Gas Mark 6. Put the onions, potatoes, garlic and tomatoes in a large roasting tin and season with sea salt and lots of freshly ground black pepper. Toss everything together lightly and roast for 20 minutes.

While the vegetables are roasting, skin the chorizo and cut the meat into thin slices – 5mm is about right. Put the chicken thighs on a board and carefully slash each one 2 or 3 times with a knife. Season all over with black pepper. Mix the paprika and oregano together and set aside.

Take the roasting tin out of the oven, scatter the chorizo over the veg and turn everything a couple of times. Place the chicken on top of the vegetables and chorizo and sprinkle with the paprika and oregano. Season with a little salt and return to the oven for 20 minutes.

Take the tin out of the oven. Holding one corner carefully with an oven cloth, lift the tin a little so all the juices run to the opposite end, then spoon and drizzle the juices back over the chicken. Tuck the pepper strips loosely around the chicken and vegetables.

Turn the oven up to 220°C/425°F/Gas Mark 7. Put the tin back in the oven for another 20 minutes or until the peppers are just softened and the chicken is golden and crisp Recipe taken from The Hairy Dieters: How to Love Food and Lose Weight by Si King and Dave Myers (published in paperback by Weidenfeld & Nicolson, £14.99) (Headline RRP £20.00)

Top tip for making Hairy Bikers’ Spanish chicken bake The Hairy Bikers cut the fat on this dish by using chorizo, which has natural fats, so you don't need to add any extra