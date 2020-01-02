Hairy Bikers' Thai chicken and coconut curry recipe is the perfect quick and easy dinner from The Hairy Bikers' show, The Hairy Dieters.

This delicious Hairy Bikers’ Thai chicken and coconut curry recipe takes a classic dish and reduces the calories to turn it into a healthy family meal. Serving 4 people, each portion of this delicious curry works out at only 283 calories per serving without rice. If you’d like to serve this curry with rice, we’d recommend jasmine rice or basmati rice. Aim to cook no more than 50g per person, so 200g in all. Press the freshly boiled rice into a 200ml metal pudding basin mould that you’ve oiled lightly and lined with cling film, then turn out into the bowls before adding the hot curry. You only need 1 basin or mould as you can reuse it for all the servings. This has to be one of our favourite Hairy Bikers’ recipes.

Ingredients 1tbsp sunflower oil

3 boneless, skinless chicken breasts, cut into thin slices

1 large red pepper, deseeded and cut into thin strips

1 large yellow pepper, deseeded and cut into thin strips

400ml can of half-fat coconut milk

250ml cold water, plus 2 tbsp

2 heaped tbsp Thai green or red curry paste

6 dried or fresh kaffir lime leaves

4tsp nam pla (Thai fish sauce)

1tsp caster sugar

150g mangetout peas, trimmed

2tbsp cornflour small handful of fresh coriander, roughly torn

Small handful of fresh basil leaves, roughly torn

Method To make this chicken curry recipe, heat the oil in a large non-stick saucepan, frying pan or wok.

Stir-fry the chicken and peppers for 1 minute. Pour over the coconut milk and add the 250ml of water, curry paste, lime leaves, fish sauce and caster sugar. Bring to a gentle simmer and cook for 5 minutes, stirring regularly.

Add the mangetout and return to a simmer. Mix the cornflour with the remaining 2 tablespoons of cold water and stir into the pan. Cook for another 2–3 minutes until the vegetables are tender and the spiced coconut milk has thickened, stirring frequently.

Serve the curry in deep bowls, scattered with fresh coriander or basil if using (and don’t eat the lime leaves!)

Top tip for making Hairy Bikers’ Thai chicken and coconut curry You could use leftover cooked chicken in this recipe just make sure you reduce the cooking time for the chicken.

Click to rate ( 815 ratings) Sending your rating