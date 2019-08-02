Cut the chicken thighs into quarters, making sure that they are all about the same size so they cook evenly.

Put the garlic, ginger, miso paste, soy sauce, sake, shichimi and sugar in a large bowl. Season with a good pinch of salt and mix well. Add the chicken pieces and mix well so they are all thoroughly coated with the mixture. Cover the bowl with cling film and leave the chicken to marinate in the fridge for at least an hour but overnight is even better.

When you’re ready to cook the chicken, put the rice flour in a shallow bowl and add a good pinch of salt.

Pour the oil into a large deep saucepan or a wok until it is about a third full – you need enough oil to deep-fry the chicken. Heat the oil to 180°C. Do not allow the oil to overheat and never leave hot oil unattended.