Dulce de leche is a thick caramel sauce made from condensed milk. You can use it for the toffee in banoffee pies, Millionaire’s shortbread or just on it’s own on top of fresh fruit.

Here, the Hairy Bikers explain how you can turn a can of condensed milk into delicious dulche de leche in four simple steps. We feel another baking session coming on…

Ingredients 1 can sweetened condensed milk

Method Preheat oven to 220°C/gas mark 7.

Pour the condensed milk into a 20cm round pie dish or square cake tin, and cover with foil.

Place the pan in a shallow pan filled with 2.5cm of water. Bake for one hour.

Remove from oven and allow to cool.

Eat with fresh fruit, make into a banoffee pie or use as a delicious cake filling.

Top tip for making Hairy Bikers’ dulce de leche Use dulce de leche in our popular banoffe pie recipe.

