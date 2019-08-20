Put a griddle pan over a high heat and leave it to get really hot – for at least 5 minutes. If using sausages, remove the skins and shape each one into a very flat, round patty.

If you want to serve the chicken or turkey patties instead of sausages, put the mince in a bowl. Trim the bacon of fat and dice it as finely as you can, then add it to the bowl with the sage and the tomato purée. Season well with salt and lots of black pepper. Form the mixture into 4 patties.

When the griddle is too hot to hold your hand over, add the patties. Grill for 3 minutes on each side, adding a cheese slice, if using, to each for the last minute. If the griddle pan is hot enough, the patties will not stick.

Spray a large frying pan with a low-cal oil. Break the eggs into the pan and cook them over a medium heat until the whites are just set.