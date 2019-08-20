Hairy Bikers’ egg and sausage muffins are so easy to make. The whole family are going to love tucking into these tasty breakfast muffins at the weekend. This recipe serves 4 people and will take around 20 mins to prepare and cook. Each toasted muffin is topped with tender sausages patties made by using readymade sausages or if you’d rather have chicken or turkey patties instead you can swap the sausage for mince and make patties from scratch. Top each muffin with a perfect fried egg and tuck in! If you want to make this delicious breakfast muffin a little naughtier serve with homemade chips or potato wedges for dipping into the runny egg yolk.
Ingredients
- 4 high-meat content sausages (about 65g each)
- 4 slices of reduced-fat cheese (optional)
- low-cal oil spray
- 4 eggs
- 4 muffins
- For chicken or turkey patties (instead of sausages)
- 250g lean turkey or chicken mince
- 1 rasher of smoked back bacon
- 1 tsp dried sage
- 1 tbsp tomato purée
- flaked sea salt
- freshly ground black pepper
Method
Put a griddle pan over a high heat and leave it to get really hot – for at least 5 minutes. If using sausages, remove the skins and shape each one into a very flat, round patty.
If you want to serve the chicken or turkey patties instead of sausages, put the mince in a bowl. Trim the bacon of fat and dice it as finely as you can, then add it to the bowl with the sage and the tomato purée. Season well with salt and lots of black pepper. Form the mixture into 4 patties.
When the griddle is too hot to hold your hand over, add the patties. Grill for 3 minutes on each side, adding a cheese slice, if using, to each for the last minute. If the griddle pan is hot enough, the patties will not stick.
Spray a large frying pan with a low-cal oil. Break the eggs into the pan and cook them over a medium heat until the whites are just set.
Meanwhile, split and toast the muffins. Add a patty to 4 of the muffin halves. If you have time, trim the eggs for neatness and place an egg on top of each patty. Top with the remaining muffin halves and serve immediately. If you want to reduce the calorie count a little, leave off the top muffin.
Top tip for making Hairy Bikers’ egg and sausage muffins
These muffins are best made and eaten on the same day.