Try this delicious Hairy Bikers meatloaf with gravy recipe from their Mississippi Adventure. Rather than focusing on one meat, this recipe is made with a variety of three, which makes an extra succulent and juicy loaf that won’t be around for long and produces a rich and unique gravy. This mouthwatering dish is relatively low-maintenance as well, as you won’t need any special tins or dishes, you can just mould it into the shape you want and pop it on an oven tray. Serve up for a decadent Sunday lunch or a wonderfully meaty weekday dinner treat.

Ingredients 1 tbsp sunflower or corn oil

1 medium onion, finely chopped

1 medium carrot, peeled and diced

1 celery stick, trimmed and diced

2 garlic cloves, crushed

1–1½ tsp hot chilli powder

1 tsp dried thyme or 1 tbsp freshly chopped thyme leaves

300g lean minced beef

300g minced pork

450g sausagemeat

7tbsp tomato ketchup

2tbsp Worcestershire sauce

75g fresh white breadcrumbs

1 small bunch (around 20g) flat leaf parsley, leaves chopped

1 large egg, beaten

1tsp fine sea salt

2tbsp dark brown sugar

Freshly ground black pepper

For the gravy:

1 tbsp plain flour

400ml beef or pork stock (fresh or made with ½ a stock cube)

1 tsp tomato ketchup

Method To make the meatloaf: Heat the oil in a large non-stick frying pan and gently fry the onion, carrot, celery and garlic for 10 minutes until well softened, stirring regularly.

Stir the chilli powder and thyme into the pan and cook with the vegetables for a further 2 minutes, stirring constantly. Remove the pan from the heat and tip the contents into a large mixing bowl. Leave to cool for 10-15 minutes. Preheat the oven to 200°C/400°F/Gas Mark 6.

Add the beef, pork, sausagemeat, 3 tbsp of the ketchup, 1 tbsp of the Worcestershire sauce, breadcrumbs, parsley, egg, salt and plenty of freshly ground black pepper to the vegetables and mix with clean hands until thoroughly combined. The mixture should feel fairly stiff but moist.

Place the meatloaf mixture in the centre of a sturdy baking tray or small roasting tin and form into a loaf shape roughly 28cm by 14cm, (it is important that the tin has sides). Mix the remaining 4 tbsp ketchup, 1 tbsp Worcestershire sauce and the sugar in a small bowl and spread over the top of the meatloaf.

Bake in the centre of the oven for 45 minutes until browned and firm. The loaf will have released lots of juice as it cooks but you can use this to make the gravy. Remove the loaf from the oven and transfer carefully to a warmed serving plate. Cover loosely with a piece of foil.

To make the gravy: Place the baking tray or roasting tin on the hob over a low heat and stir the flour into the juices using a wooden spatula. Cook for 20-30 seconds, stirring continuously. Slowly start adding the stock, just a little at a time, stirring constantly until it is all incorporated. Stir in the 1 tsp ketchup.

Bring the gravy to a simmer and cook for 4-5 minutes, stirring to lift the juices and sticky sediment from the base of the tin. If the gravy is a little lumpy, use a metal whisk to help combine the flour. Season with a little more salt and pepper if necessary. Strain the gravy through a sieve into a warmed jug.

Cut the meatloaf into thick slices and serve with the gravy for pouring.

Top tip for making Hairy Bikers’ meatloaf with gravy This meatloaf doesn’t need a special tin, just form into a loaf shape on a baking tray or roasting tin. You’ll often find it made with a spiced tomato glaze, which brings additional flavour, but you can leave it out if you prefer.

