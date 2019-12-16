The Hairy Bikers' roast parsnips are an essential part of roast dinner tradition and a real favourite side dish. Cooked in a sticky sweet honey glaze, the Hairy Bikers' roasted parsnips are one of the most delicious sides to add to your Sunday dinner.

This Hairy Bikers roast parsnips recipe features honey glazed parsnips that are roasted in goose fat, which makes them extra crispy on the outside and soft in the inside – just like roast potatoes. The sweetness of the honey really brings out that sweet flavour we just love about roast parsnips. Parsnips roasted with honey and goose fat is one of the best ways to prepare them, as you get a really tasty side dish! The best part is that parsnips, being a root vegetable, are actually really good for you, so even though this roast parsnips recipe tastes incredible, it still counts towards your five-a-day – win win! Your roast dinner is going to be the best yet if you make this easy recipe from the Hairy Bikers – it’s one of our most popular recipes, so you know they must be good! These roast parsnips are ready in an hour, but need only 5 mins to prepare – so they’re ideal if you have other things to prepare in the meantime, as they won’t keep you busy while they’re cooking.

Ingredients 1kg parsnips

2 tbsp goose fat or vegetable oil

Lots of cracked black pepper and a sprinkling of sea salt

2 tbsp honey or maple syrup

Method Preheat the oven to 180°C/Gas 4. Peel and cut the parsnips into chunks. We tend to cut off the pointy end and then cut the stouter top into pieces roughly the same size so they roast evenly. Heat the oil or goose fat in a roasting tin until smoking.

Toss the parsnip pieces in the hot fat or oil until they are nicely coated, then sprinkle with the black pepper and sea salt. Place them in the oven and roast for about 45 minutes or until cooked and starting to turn golden. The exact cooking time will depend on how big you cut the chunks, so keep an eye on them.

Add the honey or maple syrup and roll the parsnips in the sticky juices. Return them to the oven for 10 minutes and continue cooking until golden.

Top tip for making Hairy Bikers’ roast parsnips The Bikers' say: 'Don’t leave the parsnips in the oven too long or the honey or syrup will caramelise too much and turn black and bitter.'