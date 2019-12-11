This Hairy Bikers' steak and ale pie is really easy to follow and delicious too! You can't beat good, hearty British grub for a bit of comfort food and Si and Dave don't disappoint with this famous Hairy Bikers' steak and ale pie recipe.

This Hairy Bikers’ steak and ale pie recipe is a classic dish for the whole family. This delicious meat pie should take approximately 1hr and 40 mins to make and is well worth the wait. If you’ve got more time on your hands, we recommend you make your own puff pastry from scratch. It takes a bit longer but it’s well worth the effort for a delicious and completely homemade classic steak and ale pie. Packed with tender meat, rich gravy and plenty of veggies, we just can’t get enough of this classic steak and ale pie recipe.

Perfect for a comforting Sunday dinner during colder months, this steak and ale pie is a great winter warmer. This recipe makes one large pie, which will feed around 4 to 6 people, depending on how hungry everyone is! This is comfort food at its finest, and everyone will love this steak and ale pie! Don’t forget the mashed potato and greens to serve.

Watch how to make Hairy Bikers’ steak and ale pie

Ingredients 900g stewing steak, diced

25g flour, plus extra for dusting

100g butter

2 onions roughly chopped

2 cloves of garlic, roughly chopped

2 medium carrots, roughly chopped

150g button mushrooms

2 sprigs fresh thyme

400ml good-quality ale

500ml beef stock

Salt and pepper

1 egg, beaten for glazing

300g ready-made rolled puff pastry

Method Preheat the oven to 220°C/428°F/Gas Mark 7.

Pour flour into a bowl and season well. Coat the meat with the seasoned flour.

Heat half the butter in a heated pan and add the meat. Sear all over until golden brown.

Add the vegetables, herbs, ale and stock. Bring to a simmer, then cover with a lid and gently simmer for 1 hr. When cooked, season, add the remaining butter and pour into an ovenproof serving dish.

Brush the edge of the dish with the beaten egg. Roll out the pastry using as little flour as possible and place over the dish. Pinch the edges of the dish so that the pastry will stick to it and trim off any remaining pieces of pastry from around the edge. Brush the pastry top thoroughly with the remaining beaten egg and place on a baking tray.

Bake in the oven for 20-30 mins until the pastry is golden brown on top.