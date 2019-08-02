Trending:

Hairy Bikers’ stuffed chicken thighs recipe

Click to rate
(83 ratings)
Sending your rating
Hairy Bikers Hairy Bikers
serves: 6
Skill: medium
Cost: cheap
Prep: 30 min
Cooking: 35 min
(may need upto an hour)

Taken from the Hairy Bikers’ Twelve Days of Christmas on BBC2, these chicken thighs stuffed with parsley, thyme and lemon are a delicious alternative to turkey and are part of their ‘Three French Hens’ recipe

Ingredients

  • 6 chicken thighs
  • 1 small onion, finely chopped
  • 2 garlic cloves (crushed to a paste)
  • 2tbsp olive oil
  • 75g fresh white bread crumbs
  • 1tbsp chopped fresh parsley
  • 2tsp thyme leaves
  • 1 lemon (zest of 1 lemon, juice of half a lemon)
  • 1 egg yolk
  • Salt and pepper to taste
  • Little knobs of butter

Method

  • Bone the chicken thighs leaving the skin intact.

  • For the stuffing: Heat the oil in a frying pan and sweat the onion and garlic for 5 mins or until translucent. In a bowl add the breadcrumbs, parsley, thyme, lemon zest and lemon juice. Combine well. Add the cooked onion and garlic, stir in the egg yolk and season to taste.

  • For the thighs: Lay each thigh flat and place a portion of the stuffing in the middle of each. roll up and secure with cocktail sticks.

  • Place into a roasting tin and dot with little knobs of butter.

  • Roast the thighs in a preheated oven at 180ºC, 350ºF, gas mark 5, for  35 – 40 mins, or until cooked through and golden.

Click to rate
(83 ratings)
Sending your rating

More Recipe Ideas

Explore More

Latest Stories