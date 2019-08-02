Taken from the Hairy Bikers’ Twelve Days of Christmas on BBC2, these chicken thighs stuffed with parsley, thyme and lemon are a delicious alternative to turkey and are part of their ‘Three French Hens’ recipe
Ingredients
- 6 chicken thighs
- 1 small onion, finely chopped
- 2 garlic cloves (crushed to a paste)
- 2tbsp olive oil
- 75g fresh white bread crumbs
- 1tbsp chopped fresh parsley
- 2tsp thyme leaves
- 1 lemon (zest of 1 lemon, juice of half a lemon)
- 1 egg yolk
- Salt and pepper to taste
- Little knobs of butter
Method
Bone the chicken thighs leaving the skin intact.
For the stuffing: Heat the oil in a frying pan and sweat the onion and garlic for 5 mins or until translucent. In a bowl add the breadcrumbs, parsley, thyme, lemon zest and lemon juice. Combine well. Add the cooked onion and garlic, stir in the egg yolk and season to taste.
For the thighs: Lay each thigh flat and place a portion of the stuffing in the middle of each. roll up and secure with cocktail sticks.
Place into a roasting tin and dot with little knobs of butter.
Roast the thighs in a preheated oven at 180ºC, 350ºF, gas mark 5, for 35 – 40 mins, or until cooked through and golden.