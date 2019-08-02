Bone the chicken thighs leaving the skin intact.

For the stuffing: Heat the oil in a frying pan and sweat the onion and garlic for 5 mins or until translucent. In a bowl add the breadcrumbs, parsley, thyme, lemon zest and lemon juice. Combine well. Add the cooked onion and garlic, stir in the egg yolk and season to taste.

For the thighs: Lay each thigh flat and place a portion of the stuffing in the middle of each. roll up and secure with cocktail sticks.

Place into a roasting tin and dot with little knobs of butter.