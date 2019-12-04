This Cornish pasty recipe from the Hairy Bikers is sure to be a hit with the whole family! They're perfect for picnics...

The Hairy Bikers’ Cornish pasty recipe is a traditional bake that’s great for using up leftovers and takes no time at all. Taken from their brilliant ‘Food Tour of Britain’ TV show, this pasty recipe is warming, filling and delicious.

Perfect for picnics, parties or just a nice lunch with the family, this recipe makes 6 Cornish pasties and will take around 1hr and 10 mins to prepare and cook. This hearty classic is sure to become a family favourite and keep everyone happy and full when it comes to eating them. If you have any leftover pasties, leave to cool thoroughly and then store wrapped in clingfilm in the fridge.

Ingredients Pasty:

450g plain flour

2tsp baking powder

1tsp salt

125g unsalted butter

2 egg yolks

125ml cold water

Cornish pasty filling:

450g potato, finely diced

150g swede, finely diced

150g onion, finely chopped

300g beef skirt, finely chopped

Salt and black pepper

1tbsp plain flour

40g butter

1 egg, beaten

Method To make the pastry : Place the flour, baking powder, salt, butter and egg yolks into a food processor and blitz until the mixture forms crumbs. Slowly add the water until a ball of pastry miraculously appears – you may not need all the water. Wrap the pastry in clingfilm and leave it to chill in the fridge for an hour.

To prepare the Cornish pasty filling : Preheat the oven to 180°C (gas mark 4). Roll out the pastry to the thickness you like, but be careful not to tear it. Using a dinner plate as a template, cut out 6 discs of pastry.

Season the vegetables separately with salt and black pepper. Put the beef into a bowl and mix with the flour and some salt and pepper. Place some potatoes, swede, onions and beef on one half of the circle, leaving a gap round the edge. Dot with butter. Brush around the perimeter of the pastry circle with the beaten egg, then fold the pastry over the vegetables and meat and seal firmly. Starting at one side, crimp the edges over to form a sealed D-shaped pasty. Brush the whole pasty with beaten egg, then make a steam hole in the centre with a sharp knife.

Repeat to make the other pasties. Put the pasties in the oven and cook for 50 mins until they are crispy and golden and the filling is cooked through. Leave them to rest for 5-10 mins before eating.