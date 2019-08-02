Put the chicken in the water and chuck in the quartered onion, garlic, celery, thyme, oregano, peppercorns and salt. Bring to the boil, cover and simmer for an hour or two.

Meanwhile, cut the tortillas into 1cm strips and shallow fry in the sunflower oil until crispy. Set aside.

In a tablespoon of oil, sweat the chopped onion and garlic till transparent.

After the chicken has been simmering for an hour or so, allow it to cool then strip the meat from the carcass and strain the broth, discarding the stewed-out veg and bones. Take a third of the meat and put it in a processor together with the tomatoes, the fried onion and garlic and a slurp of the stock. Process till smooth.

Add the puree to the broth and simmer for half an hour to allow the flavours to concentrate.